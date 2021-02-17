FootballBasketballOther SportsSI.com
Louisville Men's Basketball's Matchup vs. Syracuse Postponed

The Cardinals have now had five games in a row get postponed due to their latest bout with COVID-19.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

(Photo of KFC Yum! Center court: Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Just hours before they were set to retake the court for the first time in over two weeks, the Louisville men's basketball program yet again received more bad news.

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Wednesday that the Cardinals’ home matchup vs. Syracuse, which was scheduled to take place later that day at 6:00 p.m. EST, has been postponed.

Like was the case in their previous four games on the schedule, the league stated that the postponement of the game against the Orange followed a positive COVID-19 test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing with the Louisville program.

The Cardinals are currently in the midst of their second prolonged pause due to the virus. Although the program has not officially paused team activities this time around, it has now resulted in the postponements of their games at Virginia, vs. Pitt, at Virginia Tech, and both road & home games vs. Syracuse.

Louisville has not played a game since defeating Georgia Tech on Feb. 1 at the KFC Yum! Center. Their last pause, which came back in early/mid December, spanned 18 total days between Dec. 1 vs WKU and Dec. 19 at Wisconsin. This current pause is now sitting at day 16.

Thanks to both pauses, as well as COVID protocols across the ACC, Louisville now has seven games that require rescheduling. The ACC Tournament is slated to begin in less than three weeks on Tuesday, Mar. 9.

Louisville currently sports an 11-4 record on the season, with a 6-3 record in ACC play. Their next scheduled game is a road matchup against North Carolina on Saturday, Feb. 20. Tipoff will be at 6:00 p.m. EST on ESPN.

