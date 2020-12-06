SI.com
Louisville Report
Class of 2022 SF Tae Davis Commits to Louisville

MatthewMcGavic

(Photo of Tae Davis: IndianaHQ)

INDIANAPOLIS - Less than a month after signing a five-man Class of 2021 during the Early Signing Period, the Louisville men's basketball program has already landed a commitment from the next class.

Class of 2022 small forward D'Ante "Tae" Davis announced Saturday evening that he has committed to the Cardinals, choosing them over Nebraska, Butler, Purdue, Indiana and Xavier.

A consensus top-five player in the state in the state of Indiana, the 6-foot-6 & 175-pound Indianapolis native ranks as high as the No. 126 prospect in the class according to Rivals.

Davis averaged 10.9 points and 4.7 rebounds per game as a sophomore for Lawrence Central, then transferred to Warren Central as a junior. He dropped 15 points in their season-opener vs. Indianapolis Arsenal Technical on Nov. 25.

Tae Davis is the younger brother of current Louisville freshman forward Dre Davis, who is currently averaging 12.5 points and 4.0 rebounds for the Cardinals through four games on the 2020-21 season.

Tae Davis's Sophomore Year Highlights:

Davis is the first Louisville pledge from the '22 recruiting class. Class of 2021 point guards Bobby Pettiford & El Ellis, small forward Michael James and combo forward Eric Van Der Heijden all signed with the program on the first day of the Early Signing Period last month, with center Roosevelt Wheeler committing & signing five days later.

Basketball

