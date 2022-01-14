Tale of The Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. Pitt
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (10-6, 4-2 ACC) is set to face Pitt (6-10, 1-4 ACC) on Saturday, Jan 15 at 4:00 p.m. EST. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Panthers:
- Rankings:
|Pitt
|Louisville
AP/USA TODAY
NR/NR
NR/NR
NET
191st
106th
RPI
184th
71st
SOS
49th
34th
KenPom
176th
87th
Sagarin
146th
73rd
Torvik
176th
95th
- Team Leaders:
|Pitt
|Louisville
Points
John Hugley (15.2)
Noah Locke (10.9)
Rebounds
John Hugley (8.2)
Malik Williams (8.5)
Assists
Femi Odukale (3.3)
Jarrod West (3.5)
Steals
William Jeffress (0.9)
Jarrod West (1.7)
Blocks
Mouhamadou Gueye (1.6)
Malik Williams (0.7)
- Scoring:
|Pitt
|Louisville
Points Per Game
62.3
70.4
Field Goal %
41.2%
42.5%
FGM/FGA Per Game
20.6/50.1
24.9/58.5
Three Point %
31.0%
31.7%
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
4.9/15.9
7.9/24.9
Free Throw %
67.9%
69.5%
- Rebounding:
|Pitt
|Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
35.7
39.3
Off. Reb. Per Game
10.8
10.6
Def. Reb. Per Game
24.9
28.8
Rebound Margin
+4.6
+4.4
- Defense:
|Pitt
|Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
65.7
68.0
Opp. FG%
41.9%
40.6%
Opp. 3PT%
34.4%
32.0%
Steals Per Game
4.8
6.5
Blocks Per Game
3.6
2.4
- Ball Handling:
|Pitt
|Louisville
Assists Per Game
11.2
13.1
Turnovers Per Game
13.3
13.6
Turnover Margin
-2.9
-1.6
Assist/Turnover Ratio
0.8
1.0
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 64.2 percent chance to win against Pitt.
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 62 percent chance to take down the Panthers, with a projected final score of 68-64 in favor of Louisville. Per current metrics, the matchup with Pitt is the middle of a three-game stretch where Louisville plays teams all outside the KenPom top 100.
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 69, Pitt 68.
(Photo of John Hugley, Malik Williams: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)
