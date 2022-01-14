Skip to main content

Tale of The Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. Pitt

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Panthers for their Saturday rematch, and who the statistical models favor:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (10-6, 4-2 ACC) is set to face Pitt (6-10, 1-4 ACC) on Saturday, Jan 15 at 4:00 p.m. EST. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Panthers:

- Rankings:

PittLouisville

AP/USA TODAY

NR/NR

NR/NR

NET

191st

106th

RPI

184th

71st

SOS

49th

34th

KenPom

176th

87th

Sagarin

146th

73rd

Torvik

176th

95th

- Team Leaders:

PittLouisville

Points

John Hugley (15.2)

Noah Locke (10.9)

Rebounds

John Hugley (8.2)

Malik Williams (8.5)

Assists

Femi Odukale (3.3)

Jarrod West (3.5)

Steals

William Jeffress (0.9)

Jarrod West (1.7)

Blocks

Mouhamadou Gueye (1.6)

Malik Williams (0.7)

- Scoring:

PittLouisville

Points Per Game

62.3

70.4

Field Goal %

41.2%

42.5%

FGM/FGA Per Game

20.6/50.1

24.9/58.5

Three Point %

31.0%

31.7%

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

4.9/15.9

7.9/24.9

Free Throw %

67.9%

69.5%

- Rebounding:

PittLouisville

Rebounds Per Game

35.7

39.3

Off. Reb. Per Game

10.8

10.6

Def. Reb. Per Game

24.9

28.8

Rebound Margin

+4.6

+4.4

- Defense:

Read More

PittLouisville

Opp. Points Per Game

65.7

68.0

Opp. FG%

41.9%

40.6%

Opp. 3PT%

34.4%

32.0%

Steals Per Game

4.8

6.5

Blocks Per Game

3.6

2.4

- Ball Handling:

PittLouisville

Assists Per Game

11.2

13.1

Turnovers Per Game

13.3

13.6

Turnover Margin

-2.9

-1.6

Assist/Turnover Ratio

0.8

1.0

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 64.2 percent chance to win against Pitt.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 62 percent chance to take down the Panthers, with a projected final score of 68-64 in favor of Louisville. Per current metrics, the matchup with Pitt is the middle of a three-game stretch where Louisville plays teams all outside the KenPom top 100.

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 69, Pitt 68.

(Photo of John Hugley, Malik Williams: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

