Tale of The Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. Pitt

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Panthers for their Saturday rematch, and who the statistical models favor:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (10-6, 4-2 ACC) is set to face Pitt (6-10, 1-4 ACC) on Saturday, Jan 15 at 4:00 p.m. EST. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Panthers:

- Rankings:

Pitt Louisville AP/USA TODAY NR/NR NR/NR NET 191st 106th RPI 184th 71st SOS 49th 34th KenPom 176th 87th Sagarin 146th 73rd Torvik 176th 95th

- Team Leaders:

Pitt Louisville Points John Hugley (15.2) Noah Locke (10.9) Rebounds John Hugley (8.2) Malik Williams (8.5) Assists Femi Odukale (3.3) Jarrod West (3.5) Steals William Jeffress (0.9) Jarrod West (1.7) Blocks Mouhamadou Gueye (1.6) Malik Williams (0.7)

- Scoring:

Pitt Louisville Points Per Game 62.3 70.4 Field Goal % 41.2% 42.5% FGM/FGA Per Game 20.6/50.1 24.9/58.5 Three Point % 31.0% 31.7% 3PTM/3PTA Per Game 4.9/15.9 7.9/24.9 Free Throw % 67.9% 69.5%

- Rebounding:

Pitt Louisville Rebounds Per Game 35.7 39.3 Off. Reb. Per Game 10.8 10.6 Def. Reb. Per Game 24.9 28.8 Rebound Margin +4.6 +4.4

- Defense:

Pitt Louisville Opp. Points Per Game 65.7 68.0 Opp. FG% 41.9% 40.6% Opp. 3PT% 34.4% 32.0% Steals Per Game 4.8 6.5 Blocks Per Game 3.6 2.4

- Ball Handling:

Pitt Louisville Assists Per Game 11.2 13.1 Turnovers Per Game 13.3 13.6 Turnover Margin -2.9 -1.6 Assist/Turnover Ratio 0.8 1.0

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 64.2 percent chance to win against Pitt.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 62 percent chance to take down the Panthers, with a projected final score of 68-64 in favor of Louisville. Per current metrics, the matchup with Pitt is the middle of a three-game stretch where Louisville plays teams all outside the KenPom top 100.

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 69, Pitt 68.

(Photo of John Hugley, Malik Williams: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter