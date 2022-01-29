Tale of the Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. Duke

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Blue Devils for their Saturday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (11-9, 5-5 ACC) is set to face No. 9 Duke (16-3, 6-2 ACC) on Saturday, Jan. 29 at 12:00 p.m. EST. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Blue Devils:

- Rankings:

Duke Louisville AP/USA TODAY 9th/7th NR/NR NET 13th 114th RPI 23rd 110th SOS 69th 84th KenPom 11th 114th Sagarin 10th 94th Torvik 11th 111th

- Team Leaders:

Duke Louisville Points Paolo Banchero (17.9) Noah Locke (10.2) Rebounds Paolo Banchero (7.9) Malik Williams (8.5) Assists Wendell Moore Jr. (4.6) Jarrod West (3.2) Steals Trevor Keels (1.9) Jarrod West (1.5) Blocks Mark Williams (3.7) Malik Williams (0.7)

- Scoring:

Duke Louisville Points Per Game 82.0 68.5 Field Goal % 49.1% 42.2% FGM/FGA Per Game 30.1/61.4 24.5/58.0 Three Point % 37.4% 32.0% 3PTM/3PTA 8.4/22.4 7.9/24.7 Free Throw % 73.3% 68.5%

- Rebounding:

Duke Louisville Rebounds Per Game 38.1 37.8 Off. Reb. Per Game 10.1 9.7 Def. Reb. Per Game 28.0 28.2 Rebound Margin +2.6 +2.6

- Defense:

Duke Louisville Opp. Points Per Game 65.8 67.7 Opp. FG% 40.4% 41.4% Opp, 3PT% 29.6% 32.7% Steals Per Game 7.6 6.3 Blocks Per Game 5.7 2.3

- Ball Handling:

Duke Louisville Assists Per Game 18.0 12.7 Turnovers Per Game 10.5 12.6 Turnover Margin +2.5 -1.0 Assist/Turnover Ratio 1.7 1.0

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 21.9 percent chance to win against Duke.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 19 percent chance to take down the Blue Devils, with a projected final score of 74-65 in favor of Duke. Per current metrics, Virginia is highest-ranked opponent that Louisville will face all season.

- Personal Prediction: Duke 78, Louisville 69

(Photo of Samuell Williamson, D.J. Steward: Nell Redmond - USA TODAY Sports)

