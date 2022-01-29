Tale of the Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. Duke
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (11-9, 5-5 ACC) is set to face No. 9 Duke (16-3, 6-2 ACC) on Saturday, Jan. 29 at 12:00 p.m. EST. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Blue Devils:
- Rankings:
|Duke
|Louisville
AP/USA TODAY
9th/7th
NR/NR
NET
13th
114th
RPI
23rd
110th
SOS
69th
84th
KenPom
11th
114th
Sagarin
10th
94th
Torvik
11th
111th
- Team Leaders:
|Duke
|Louisville
Points
Paolo Banchero (17.9)
Noah Locke (10.2)
Rebounds
Paolo Banchero (7.9)
Malik Williams (8.5)
Assists
Wendell Moore Jr. (4.6)
Jarrod West (3.2)
Steals
Trevor Keels (1.9)
Jarrod West (1.5)
Blocks
Mark Williams (3.7)
Malik Williams (0.7)
- Scoring:
|Duke
|Louisville
Points Per Game
82.0
68.5
Field Goal %
49.1%
42.2%
FGM/FGA Per Game
30.1/61.4
24.5/58.0
Three Point %
37.4%
32.0%
3PTM/3PTA
8.4/22.4
7.9/24.7
Free Throw %
73.3%
68.5%
- Rebounding:
|Duke
|Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
38.1
37.8
Off. Reb. Per Game
10.1
9.7
Def. Reb. Per Game
28.0
28.2
Rebound Margin
+2.6
+2.6
- Defense:
Read More
|Duke
|Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
65.8
67.7
Opp. FG%
40.4%
41.4%
Opp, 3PT%
29.6%
32.7%
Steals Per Game
7.6
6.3
Blocks Per Game
5.7
2.3
- Ball Handling:
|Duke
|Louisville
Assists Per Game
18.0
12.7
Turnovers Per Game
10.5
12.6
Turnover Margin
+2.5
-1.0
Assist/Turnover Ratio
1.7
1.0
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 21.9 percent chance to win against Duke.
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 19 percent chance to take down the Blue Devils, with a projected final score of 74-65 in favor of Duke. Per current metrics, Virginia is highest-ranked opponent that Louisville will face all season.
- Personal Prediction: Duke 78, Louisville 69
(Photo of Samuell Williamson, D.J. Steward: Nell Redmond - USA TODAY Sports)
You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisville_report
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter