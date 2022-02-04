Tale of the Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. Syracuse

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Orange for their Saturday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (11-11, 5-7 ACC) is set to face Syracuse (11-11, 5-6 ACC) on Saturday, Feb. 5 at 2:00 p.m. EST. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Orange:

- Rankings:

Syracuse Louisville AP/USA TODAY NR/NR NR/NR NET 91st 118th RPI 105th 136th SOS 37th 71st KenPom 77th 119th Sagarin 63rd 100th Torvik 66th 112th

- Team Leaders:

Syracuse Louisville Points Buddy Boeheim (19.3) Malik Williams (10.0) Rebounds Cole Swider (6.9) Malik Williams (8.7) Assists Joseph Girard III (4.5) Mason Faulkner (3.0) Steals Joseph Girard III (1.7) Jarrod West (1.4) Blocks Jesse Edwards (2.9) Malik Williams (0.7)

- Scoring:

Syracuse Louisville Points Per Game 77.8 69.0 Field Goal % 45.7% 42.1% FGM/FGA Per Game 27.7/60.7 24.7/58.6 Three Point % 37.0% 32.9% 3PTM/3PTA Per Game 8.7/19.0 8.2/25.0 Free Throw % 71.8% 68.5%

- Rebounding:

Syracuse Louisville Rebounds Per Game 36.1 37.8 Off. Reb. Per Game 11.0 9.7 Def. Reb. Per Game 25.1 28.1 Rebound Margin -0.5 +1.6

- Defense:

Syracuse Louisville Opp. Points Per Game 75.5 69.0 Opp. FG% 43.2% 41.7% Opp. 3PT% 34.8% 33.3% Steals Per Game 7.5 6.0 Blocks Per Game 4.0 2.5

- Ball Handling:

Syracuse Louisville Assists Per Game 15.0 12.5 Turnovers Per Game 11.3 12.4 Turnover Margin 1.4 -1.0 Assist/Turnover Ratio 1.3 1.0

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 25.1 percent chance to win against Syracuse.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 26 percent chance to take down the Orange, with a projected final score of 77-70 in favor of Syracuse. Per current metrics, Cuse is the second-lowest ranked opponent that Louisville will face for the remainder of the season (Virginia).

- Personal Prediction: Syracuse 79, Louisville 75.

(Photo of Sydney Curry, Jarrod West: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

