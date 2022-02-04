Skip to main content

Tale of the Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. Syracuse

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Orange for their Saturday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (11-11, 5-7 ACC) is set to face Syracuse (11-11, 5-6 ACC) on Saturday, Feb. 5 at 2:00 p.m. EST. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Orange:

- Rankings:

SyracuseLouisville

AP/USA TODAY

NR/NR

NR/NR

NET

91st

118th

RPI

105th

136th

SOS

37th

71st

KenPom

77th

119th

Sagarin

63rd

100th

Torvik

66th

112th

- Team Leaders:

SyracuseLouisville

Points

Buddy Boeheim (19.3)

Malik Williams (10.0)

Rebounds

Cole Swider (6.9)

Malik Williams (8.7)

Assists

Joseph Girard III (4.5)

Mason Faulkner (3.0)

Steals

Joseph Girard III (1.7)

Jarrod West (1.4)

Blocks

Jesse Edwards (2.9)

Malik Williams (0.7)

- Scoring:

SyracuseLouisville

Points Per Game

77.8

69.0

Field Goal %

45.7%

42.1%

FGM/FGA Per Game

27.7/60.7

24.7/58.6

Three Point %

37.0%

32.9%

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

8.7/19.0

8.2/25.0

Free Throw %

71.8%

68.5%

- Rebounding:

SyracuseLouisville

Rebounds Per Game

36.1

37.8

Off. Reb. Per Game

11.0

9.7

Def. Reb. Per Game

25.1

28.1

Rebound Margin

-0.5

+1.6

- Defense:

Read More

SyracuseLouisville

Opp. Points Per Game

75.5

69.0

Opp. FG%

43.2%

41.7%

Opp. 3PT%

34.8%

33.3%

Steals Per Game

7.5

6.0

Blocks Per Game

4.0

2.5

- Ball Handling:

SyracuseLouisville

Assists Per Game

15.0

12.5

Turnovers Per Game

11.3

12.4

Turnover Margin

1.4

-1.0

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.3

1.0

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 25.1 percent chance to win against Syracuse.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 26 percent chance to take down the Orange, with a projected final score of 77-70 in favor of Syracuse. Per current metrics, Cuse is the second-lowest ranked opponent that Louisville will face for the remainder of the season (Virginia).

- Personal Prediction: Syracuse 79, Louisville 75.

(Photo of Sydney Curry, Jarrod West: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

USATSI_17601196_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Tale of the Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. Syracuse

40 seconds ago
2AD26BC8-7243-4F7A-BCD3-625EAC05B05C
Basketball

How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Syracuse Orange

4 hours ago
USATSI_17411120_168388606_lowres
Football

Donovan Mitchell Named to 2022 NBA All-Star Game

14 hours ago
USATSI_17431632_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Van Lith's Career Night Powers Louisville Blowout Over Clemson

14 hours ago
EusQY6oXMAI4vnp
Other Sports

Louisville Baseball Picked to Finish Fourth in Atlantic Division

16 hours ago
Antonio-Watts
Football

Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville S Commit Antonio Watts

16 hours ago
USATSI_15002409_168388606_lowres
Football

Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville DB Commit Jeremiah Caldwell

17 hours ago
USATSI_14147927_168388606_lowres
Football

Louisville HC Scott Satterfield Wanting 'More Physical' Spring Practice

18 hours ago