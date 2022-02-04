Tale of the Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. Syracuse
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (11-11, 5-7 ACC) is set to face Syracuse (11-11, 5-6 ACC) on Saturday, Feb. 5 at 2:00 p.m. EST. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Orange:
- Rankings:
|Syracuse
|Louisville
AP/USA TODAY
NR/NR
NR/NR
NET
91st
118th
RPI
105th
136th
SOS
37th
71st
KenPom
77th
119th
Sagarin
63rd
100th
Torvik
66th
112th
- Team Leaders:
|Syracuse
|Louisville
Points
Buddy Boeheim (19.3)
Malik Williams (10.0)
Rebounds
Cole Swider (6.9)
Malik Williams (8.7)
Assists
Joseph Girard III (4.5)
Mason Faulkner (3.0)
Steals
Joseph Girard III (1.7)
Jarrod West (1.4)
Blocks
Jesse Edwards (2.9)
Malik Williams (0.7)
- Scoring:
|Syracuse
|Louisville
Points Per Game
77.8
69.0
Field Goal %
45.7%
42.1%
FGM/FGA Per Game
27.7/60.7
24.7/58.6
Three Point %
37.0%
32.9%
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
8.7/19.0
8.2/25.0
Free Throw %
71.8%
68.5%
- Rebounding:
|Syracuse
|Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
36.1
37.8
Off. Reb. Per Game
11.0
9.7
Def. Reb. Per Game
25.1
28.1
Rebound Margin
-0.5
+1.6
- Defense:
|Syracuse
|Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
75.5
69.0
Opp. FG%
43.2%
41.7%
Opp. 3PT%
34.8%
33.3%
Steals Per Game
7.5
6.0
Blocks Per Game
4.0
2.5
- Ball Handling:
|Syracuse
|Louisville
Assists Per Game
15.0
12.5
Turnovers Per Game
11.3
12.4
Turnover Margin
1.4
-1.0
Assist/Turnover Ratio
1.3
1.0
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 25.1 percent chance to win against Syracuse.
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 26 percent chance to take down the Orange, with a projected final score of 77-70 in favor of Syracuse. Per current metrics, Cuse is the second-lowest ranked opponent that Louisville will face for the remainder of the season (Virginia).
- Personal Prediction: Syracuse 79, Louisville 75.
(Photo of Sydney Curry, Jarrod West: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)
