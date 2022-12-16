Skip to main content

Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Florida A&M

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Rattlers for their Saturday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (1-9, 0-2 ACC) is set to face Florida A&M (2-6, 0-0 SWAC) on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 2:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Rattlers:

- Rankings:

Florida A-MLouisville

AP/USA TODAY

NR/NR

NR/NR

NET

358th

347th

RPI

309th

294th

SOS

81st

88th

BPI

360th

304th

KenPom

359th

227th

Torvik

362nd

281st

Sagarin

349th

218th

- Team Leaders:

Florida A-MLouisville

Points

Two Tied (9.1)

El Ellis (17.0)

Rebounds

Jaylen Bates (7.1)

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (5.7)

Assists

Byron Smith (2.0)

El Ellis (4.1)

Steals

Hantz Louis-Jeune (1.4)

Jae'Lyn Withers (1.0)

Blocks

Chase Barrs (1.1)

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (0.7)

- Scoring:

Florida A-MLouisville

Points Per Game

54.9

60.6

Field Goal %

35.5%

39.0%

FGM/FGA Per Game

19.8/55.6

20.6/52.8

Three Point %

26.8%

31.8%

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

4.3/15.9

6.2/19.5

Free Throw

64.5%

75.0%

- Rebounding:

Florida A-MLouisville

Rebounds Per Game

34.6

31.9

Off. Reb. Per Game

11.8

7.9

Def. Reb. Per Game

22.9

24.0

Rebound Margin

-4.9

-3.0

- Defense:

Florida A-MLouisville

Opp. Points Per Game

75.0

74.9

Opp. FG%

45.9%

47.9%

Opp. 3P%

35.7%

34.1%

Steals Per Game

7.4

4.8

Blocks Per Game

3.5

2.4

- Ball Handling:

Florida A-MLouisville

Assists Per Game

8.6

8.9

Turnovers Per Game

18.3

16.6

Turnover Margin

-4.0

-4.3

Assist/Turnover Ratio

0.5

0.5

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 90.2 percent chance to win against Florida A&M.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 93 percent chance to take down the Rattlers, with a projected final score of 73-57 in favor of Louisville. By current metrics, FAMU is the worst team that Louisville will face all season, and fifth-worst in all of D1.

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cardinals have a 93 percent chance to take down the Rattlers, with a projected final score of 70-56 in favor of Louisville. By current metrics, FAMU is the worst team that Louisville will face all season, and second-worst in all of D1.

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 75, Florida A&M 51.

(Photo of El Ellis: Matt Stone - The Louisville Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

