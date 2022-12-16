Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Florida A&M

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (1-9, 0-2 ACC) is set to face Florida A&M (2-6, 0-0 SWAC) on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 2:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Rattlers:

- Rankings:

Florida A-M Louisville AP/USA TODAY NR/NR NR/NR NET 358th 347th RPI 309th 294th SOS 81st 88th BPI 360th 304th KenPom 359th 227th Torvik 362nd 281st Sagarin 349th 218th

- Team Leaders:

Florida A-M Louisville Points Two Tied (9.1) El Ellis (17.0) Rebounds Jaylen Bates (7.1) Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (5.7) Assists Byron Smith (2.0) El Ellis (4.1) Steals Hantz Louis-Jeune (1.4) Jae'Lyn Withers (1.0) Blocks Chase Barrs (1.1) Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (0.7)

- Scoring:

Florida A-M Louisville Points Per Game 54.9 60.6 Field Goal % 35.5% 39.0% FGM/FGA Per Game 19.8/55.6 20.6/52.8 Three Point % 26.8% 31.8% 3PTM/3PTA Per Game 4.3/15.9 6.2/19.5 Free Throw 64.5% 75.0%

- Rebounding:

Florida A-M Louisville Rebounds Per Game 34.6 31.9 Off. Reb. Per Game 11.8 7.9 Def. Reb. Per Game 22.9 24.0 Rebound Margin -4.9 -3.0

- Defense:

Florida A-M Louisville Opp. Points Per Game 75.0 74.9 Opp. FG% 45.9% 47.9% Opp. 3P% 35.7% 34.1% Steals Per Game 7.4 4.8 Blocks Per Game 3.5 2.4

- Ball Handling:

Florida A-M Louisville Assists Per Game 8.6 8.9 Turnovers Per Game 18.3 16.6 Turnover Margin -4.0 -4.3 Assist/Turnover Ratio 0.5 0.5

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 90.2 percent chance to win against Florida A&M.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 93 percent chance to take down the Rattlers, with a projected final score of 73-57 in favor of Louisville. By current metrics, FAMU is the worst team that Louisville will face all season, and fifth-worst in all of D1.

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cardinals have a 93 percent chance to take down the Rattlers, with a projected final score of 70-56 in favor of Louisville. By current metrics, FAMU is the worst team that Louisville will face all season, and second-worst in all of D1.

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 75, Florida A&M 51.

(Photo of El Ellis: Matt Stone - The Louisville Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

