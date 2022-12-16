Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Florida A&M
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (1-9, 0-2 ACC) is set to face Florida A&M (2-6, 0-0 SWAC) on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 2:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Rattlers:
- Rankings:
|Florida A-M
|Louisville
AP/USA TODAY
NR/NR
NR/NR
NET
358th
347th
RPI
309th
294th
SOS
81st
88th
BPI
360th
304th
KenPom
359th
227th
Torvik
362nd
281st
Sagarin
349th
218th
- Team Leaders:
|Florida A-M
|Louisville
Points
Two Tied (9.1)
El Ellis (17.0)
Rebounds
Jaylen Bates (7.1)
Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (5.7)
Assists
Byron Smith (2.0)
El Ellis (4.1)
Steals
Hantz Louis-Jeune (1.4)
Jae'Lyn Withers (1.0)
Blocks
Chase Barrs (1.1)
Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (0.7)
- Scoring:
|Florida A-M
|Louisville
Points Per Game
54.9
60.6
Field Goal %
35.5%
39.0%
FGM/FGA Per Game
19.8/55.6
20.6/52.8
Three Point %
26.8%
31.8%
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
4.3/15.9
6.2/19.5
Free Throw
64.5%
75.0%
- Rebounding:
|Florida A-M
|Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
34.6
31.9
Off. Reb. Per Game
11.8
7.9
Def. Reb. Per Game
22.9
24.0
Rebound Margin
-4.9
-3.0
- Defense:
|Florida A-M
|Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
75.0
74.9
Opp. FG%
45.9%
47.9%
Opp. 3P%
35.7%
34.1%
Steals Per Game
7.4
4.8
Blocks Per Game
3.5
2.4
- Ball Handling:
|Florida A-M
|Louisville
Assists Per Game
8.6
8.9
Turnovers Per Game
18.3
16.6
Turnover Margin
-4.0
-4.3
Assist/Turnover Ratio
0.5
0.5
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 90.2 percent chance to win against Florida A&M.
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 93 percent chance to take down the Rattlers, with a projected final score of 73-57 in favor of Louisville. By current metrics, FAMU is the worst team that Louisville will face all season, and fifth-worst in all of D1.
- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cardinals have a 93 percent chance to take down the Rattlers, with a projected final score of 70-56 in favor of Louisville. By current metrics, FAMU is the worst team that Louisville will face all season, and second-worst in all of D1.
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 75, Florida A&M 51.
(Photo of El Ellis: Matt Stone - The Louisville Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)
