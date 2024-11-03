Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Morehead State
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (0-0, 0-0 ACC) is set to tipoff the 2024-25 men's college basketball season, and face Morehead State (0-0, 0-0 OVC) on Monday, Nov. 4 at 7:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Eagles:
*Mobile users can scroll left and right on the tables below*
Rankings
MSU
UofL
AP/USAT
NR/NR
RV/NR
SOS
N/A
N/A
SOR
N/A
N/A
NET
N/A
N/A
RPI
N/A
N/A
BPI
173rd
80th
KenPom
254th
64th
Torvik
243rd
62nd
EvanMiya
256th
43rd
Team Leaders (2023-24)
MSU
UofL
Points
Riley Minix (20.9)*
Skyy Clark (13.2)*
Rebounds
Riley Minix (9.7)*
Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (8.4)*
Assists
Drew Thelwell (6.2)*
Ty-Laur Johnson (3.6)*
Steals
Riley Minix (1.3)*
Ty-Laur Johnson (1.4)*
Blocks
Eddie Ricks III (1.1)*
Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (0.8)*
*non-returners
Scoring (2023-24)
MSU
UofL
Points Per Game
75.3
72.0
Field Goal %
46.7%
43.6%
FGM/FGA Per Game
27.0/57.7
25.0/57.3
Three Point %
36.1%
30.6%
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
9.4/26.1
5.5/17.8
Free Throw %
70.6%
74.6%
FTM/FTA Per Game
11.9/16.9
16.6/22.3
Rebounding (2023-24)
MSU
UofL
Rebounds Per Game
39.2
34.4
Off. Reb. Per Game
11.6
9.9
Def. Reb. Per Game
27.6
24.4
Rebound Margin
8.5
-0.3
Defense (2023-24)
MSU
UofL
Opp. Points Per Game
63.4
79.1
Opp. FG%
39.3%
47.3%
Opp 3PT%
30.2%
37.2%
Steals Per Game
5.9
5.4
Blocks Per Game
4.6
2.6
Turnovers Forced Per Game
10.5
11.4
Ball Handling (2023-24)
MSU
UofL
Assists Per Game
15.0
11.1
Turnovers Per Game
11.8
12.8
Turnover Margin
-1.3
-1.4
Assist/Turnover Ratio
1.3
0.9
Predictions
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has an ... percent chance to win against Morehead State. Louisville has a BPI rating of 8.1 (80th overall), whereas Morehead State has a BPI rating of -1.0 (173rd overall).
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 94 percent chance to take down the Eagles, with a projected final score of 80-63 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +12.38 (64th overall), whereas Morehead State has an adjusted efficiency margin of -6.95 (254th overall).
- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cardinals have a 94 percent chance to take down the Eagles, with a projected final score of 83-66 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .8028 (62nd overall), whereas Morehead State has a "Barthag" of .3348 (243rd overall).
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 88, Morehead State 61.
(Photo of Terrence Edwards Jr.: Matt Stone - Courier Journal/USA Today Network)
