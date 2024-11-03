Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Morehead State

Louisville Report

The Cardinals open up the 2024-25 season by hosting the Eagles at the KFC Yum! Center.

Louisville Cardinals guard Terrence Edwards Jr. (5) drives to the basket as Spalding University's Xavier Burton (20) guards during an exhibition game at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky Monday, Oct. 28, 2024.
Louisville Cardinals guard Terrence Edwards Jr. (5) drives to the basket as Spalding University's Xavier Burton (20) guards during an exhibition game at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky Monday, Oct. 28, 2024.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (0-0, 0-0 ACC) is set to tipoff the 2024-25 men's college basketball season, and face Morehead State (0-0, 0-0 OVC) on Monday, Nov. 4 at 7:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Eagles:

Rankings

MSU

UofL

AP/USAT

NR/NR

RV/NR

SOS

N/A

N/A

SOR

N/A

N/A

NET

N/A

N/A

RPI

N/A

N/A

BPI

173rd

80th

KenPom

254th

64th

Torvik

243rd

62nd

EvanMiya

256th

43rd

Team Leaders (2023-24)

MSU

UofL

Points

Riley Minix (20.9)*

Skyy Clark (13.2)*

Rebounds

Riley Minix (9.7)*

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (8.4)*

Assists

Drew Thelwell (6.2)*

Ty-Laur Johnson (3.6)*

Steals

Riley Minix (1.3)*

Ty-Laur Johnson (1.4)*

Blocks

Eddie Ricks III (1.1)*

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (0.8)*

*non-returners

Scoring (2023-24)

MSU

UofL

Points Per Game

75.3

72.0

Field Goal %

46.7%

43.6%

FGM/FGA Per Game

27.0/57.7

25.0/57.3

Three Point %

36.1%

30.6%

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

9.4/26.1

5.5/17.8

Free Throw %

70.6%

74.6%

FTM/FTA Per Game

11.9/16.9

16.6/22.3

Rebounding (2023-24)

MSU

UofL

Rebounds Per Game

39.2

34.4

Off. Reb. Per Game

11.6

9.9

Def. Reb. Per Game

27.6

24.4

Rebound Margin

8.5

-0.3

Defense (2023-24)

MSU

UofL

Opp. Points Per Game

63.4

79.1

Opp. FG%

39.3%

47.3%

Opp 3PT%

30.2%

37.2%

Steals Per Game

5.9

5.4

Blocks Per Game

4.6

2.6

Turnovers Forced Per Game

10.5

11.4

Ball Handling (2023-24)

MSU

UofL

Assists Per Game

15.0

11.1

Turnovers Per Game

11.8

12.8

Turnover Margin

-1.3

-1.4

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.3

0.9

Predictions

ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has an ... percent chance to win against Morehead State. Louisville has a BPI rating of 8.1 (80th overall), whereas Morehead State has a BPI rating of -1.0 (173rd overall).

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 94 percent chance to take down the Eagles, with a projected final score of 80-63 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +12.38 (64th overall), whereas Morehead State has an adjusted efficiency margin of -6.95 (254th overall).

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cardinals have a 94 percent chance to take down the Eagles, with a projected final score of 83-66 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .8028 (62nd overall), whereas Morehead State has a "Barthag" of .3348 (243rd overall).

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 88, Morehead State 61.

(Photo of Terrence Edwards Jr.: Matt Stone - Courier Journal/USA Today Network)

