Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Florida State

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Seminoles for their Saturday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

Matthew McGavic

Louisville Cardinals guard Reyne Smith (6) celebrates Noah Waterman’s (93) three pointer during their game against the UTEP Miners on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.
/ Clare Grant/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (6-5, 0-1 ACC) is set to face Florida State (9-3, 0-1 ACC) on Saturday, Dec. 21 at 2:00 p.m. EST at the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee, Fla. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Seminoles:

*Mobile users can scroll left and right on the tables below*

Rankings

Florida State

Louisville

AP/USAT

NR/NR

NR/NR

SOS

94th

11th

SOR

72nd

68th

BPI

71st

60th

NET

71st

61st

RPI

49th

45th

KenPom

65th

61st

Torvik

59th

56th

EvanMiya

76th

50th

Team Leaders

Florida State

Louisville

Points

Jamir Watkins (19.1)

Chucky Hepburn (15.2)

Rebounds

Malique Ewin (7.7)

J'Vonne Hadley (7.8)

Assists

Daquan Davis (2.2)

Chucky Hepburn (4.8)

Steals

Chandler Jackson (1.6)

Chucky Hepburn (3.0)

Blocks

Taylor Bol Bowen (1.4)

James Scott (0.9)

Scoring

Florida State

Louisville

Points Per Game

78.4

76.9

Field Goal %

46.1%

42.7%

FGM/FGA Per Game

26.8/58.0

26.0/60.9

Three Point %

31.9%

28.0%

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

6.3/19.8

9.1/32.5

Free Throw %

70.8%

70.7%

FTM/FTA Per Game

18.6/26.3

15.8/22.3

Rebounding

Florida State

Louisville

Rebounds Per Game

35.6

38.1

Off. Reb. Per Game

11.1

13.1

Def. Reb. Per Game

24.5

25.0

Rebound Margin

0.3

3.4

Defense

Florida State

Louisville

Opp. Points Per Game

67.4

70.9

Opp. FG%

39.0%

44.4%

Opp. 3PT%

26.5%

35.5%

Steals Per Game

9.6

7.6

Blocks Per Game

5.3

3.0

Turnovers Forced Per Game

16.6

15.1

Ball Handling

Florida State

Louisville

Assists Per Game

13.8

13.0

Turnovers Per Game

13.6

12.5

Turnover Margin

3.0

2.5

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.0

1.0

Predictions

ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 40.8 percent chance to win against Florida State. The Cardinals have a BPI rating of 9.5 (60th overall), whereas the Seminoles have a BPI rating of 8.6 (71st overall).

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 41 percent chance to take down the Seminoles, with a projected final score of 76-73 in favor of FSU. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +13.71 (61st overall), whereas Florida State has an adjusted efficiency margin of +12.53 (65th overall).

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 37 percent chance to take down the 'Noles, with a projected final score of 76-73 in favor of FSU. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .8203 (56th overall), whereas Florida State has a "Barthag" of .8078 (59th overall).

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 76, Florida State 75.

(Photo of Reyne Smith, Noah Waterman: Clare Grant - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

