Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Florida State
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (6-5, 0-1 ACC) is set to face Florida State (9-3, 0-1 ACC) on Saturday, Dec. 21 at 2:00 p.m. EST at the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee, Fla. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Seminoles:
*Mobile users can scroll left and right on the tables below*
Rankings
Florida State
Louisville
AP/USAT
NR/NR
NR/NR
SOS
94th
11th
SOR
72nd
68th
BPI
71st
60th
NET
71st
61st
RPI
49th
45th
KenPom
65th
61st
Torvik
59th
56th
EvanMiya
76th
50th
Team Leaders
Florida State
Louisville
Points
Jamir Watkins (19.1)
Chucky Hepburn (15.2)
Rebounds
Malique Ewin (7.7)
J'Vonne Hadley (7.8)
Assists
Daquan Davis (2.2)
Chucky Hepburn (4.8)
Steals
Chandler Jackson (1.6)
Chucky Hepburn (3.0)
Blocks
Taylor Bol Bowen (1.4)
James Scott (0.9)
Scoring
Florida State
Louisville
Points Per Game
78.4
76.9
Field Goal %
46.1%
42.7%
FGM/FGA Per Game
26.8/58.0
26.0/60.9
Three Point %
31.9%
28.0%
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
6.3/19.8
9.1/32.5
Free Throw %
70.8%
70.7%
FTM/FTA Per Game
18.6/26.3
15.8/22.3
Rebounding
Florida State
Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
35.6
38.1
Off. Reb. Per Game
11.1
13.1
Def. Reb. Per Game
24.5
25.0
Rebound Margin
0.3
3.4
Defense
Florida State
Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
67.4
70.9
Opp. FG%
39.0%
44.4%
Opp. 3PT%
26.5%
35.5%
Steals Per Game
9.6
7.6
Blocks Per Game
5.3
3.0
Turnovers Forced Per Game
16.6
15.1
Ball Handling
Florida State
Louisville
Assists Per Game
13.8
13.0
Turnovers Per Game
13.6
12.5
Turnover Margin
3.0
2.5
Assist/Turnover Ratio
1.0
1.0
Predictions
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 40.8 percent chance to win against Florida State. The Cardinals have a BPI rating of 9.5 (60th overall), whereas the Seminoles have a BPI rating of 8.6 (71st overall).
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 41 percent chance to take down the Seminoles, with a projected final score of 76-73 in favor of FSU. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +13.71 (61st overall), whereas Florida State has an adjusted efficiency margin of +12.53 (65th overall).
- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 37 percent chance to take down the 'Noles, with a projected final score of 76-73 in favor of FSU. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .8203 (56th overall), whereas Florida State has a "Barthag" of .8078 (59th overall).
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 76, Florida State 75.
(Photo of Reyne Smith, Noah Waterman: Clare Grant - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
