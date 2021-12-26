Skip to main content
    Louisville Men's Basketball Resumes Team Activities

    The Cardinals' upcoming game against Wake Forest is likely good to go.
    LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville men's basketball is back in action.

    After having to pause all team-related activities last week due to "multiple positive COVID-19 tests among individuals within the program," a school spokesman confirmed to Louisville Report that the program would be practicing as a team Sunday night "with those that are available." The spokesman did not disclose how many players remain in COVID protocols.

    The resumption of team activities, barring more unforeseen circumstances, gives a green light to the Cardinals' upcoming home game against Wake Forest on Wednesday, Dec. 29. It will be Louisville's first game since falling 82-72 at Western Kentucky on Dec. 18.

    For that game against the Hilltoppers, starting big man Malik Williams was declared out roughly an hour before tipoff due to COVID protocols. Louisville was forced to pause team activities two days later due to the virus, as well as postpone their annual rivalry game against Kentucky - which was originally scheduled for Dec. 22.

    It's unknown at this time how many players will be available when the Cardinals retake the court against the Demon Deacons, but it is likely seven or more. The ACC recently adjusted their forfeiture rule to where teams must have a minimum of seven players and one coach to be able to play a game.

    Louisville is coming off of their third COVID-related pause over the last two seasons, as they were forced to put a temporary stop to team activities twice last season - once last December and again this past February.

    The Cardinals currently sit at 7-4 on the season, and are 1-0 in the ACC after winning at NC State back on Dec. 4. Tip-off against Wake Forest this Wednesday at the KFC Yum! Center is set for 8:00 p.m. EST.

    (Photo of KFC Yum Center court via University of Louisville Athletics)

