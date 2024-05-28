Louisville Officially Announces Addition of Guard/Forward Terrence Edwards Jr.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program has officially signed former James Madison guard/forward Terrence Edwards Jr., the program announced Tuesday.
Nicknamed "Fatt," Edwards is the third of 13 newcomers for the 2024-25 season to be officially announced by the Cardinals, following guard Reyne Scott and center James Scott. He was also the third commitment for new head coach Pat Kelsey following his hiring on Mar. 28.
“‘Fatt’ is the purest form of competitor,” Kelsey said in a statement. “For someone who has accumulated a bevy of individual accolades, his sole focus is the team winning, and his teams have won at every level. He's a Swiss-army knife on the court and impacts the game in numerous ways. One of the greatest testaments that I can make is that he's a ‘dog’. He brings a wealth of experience, winning and toughness that will be cherished in The Ville.”
Starting all 36 games for JMU last season, 6-foot-6, 190-pound wing averaged 17.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game for the Dukes, while shooting 42.7/34.3/81.0. Edwards was named the 2024 Sun Belt Player of the Year.
Edwards played a critical role in James Madison going 32-4 this season - their most wins in school history. This included winning the Sun Belt Conference Tournament, and clinching a No. 12 seed in the NCAA Tournament. JMU pulled off an opening round upset over No. 5 Wisconsin before falling to fourth-seeded Duke in the Round of 32.
The Atlanta native was also tabbed as the Sun Belt's Sixth Man of the Year during his redshirt sophomore year last season. In 117 career games and 71 starts with James Madison, Edwards has totaled 1,414 points, 525 rebounds, 278 assists and 111 steals.
Not long after the end of Louisville's disastrous 2023-24 campaign, one which resulted in the firing of second-year head coach Kenny Payne, the Cardinals' roster began to flip. All 12 of Louisville's scholarship players entered the portal, with only walk-on guard Aidan McCool in line to return.
Fortunately, Kelsey has done a fantastic job of roster construction since his hiring, bringing in 12 Division I transfers and one high school prospect. Their transfer portal class ranks No. 1 in the nation, according to On3.
(Photo of Terrence Edwards Jr.: Nick King - Lansing State Journal / USA)
