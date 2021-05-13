Three Prospects Planning Unofficial Visits to Louisville

Two local men's basketball prospects and an out of state one are planning on visiting the Cardinals once the dead period is lifted.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Recruiting has been severely handicapped over the last 14 months, as prospects in all collegiate sports have been unable to have face-to-face contact with coaches due to the mandatory dead period put in place since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But with the NCAA electing to transition back to a normal recruiting period starting on June 1, prospects across the nation in all sports are jam-packing their June to make up for lost time. One such program who will benefit from this, among others, is the Louisville men's basketball program.

Over the last 24 hours, Stockrisers' Jake Weingarten has reported that three separate top-tier prospects will be taking unofficial visits to Louisville: junior Rodney Rice, as well as sophomores Kaleb Glenn and George Washington III.

It's not surprising to see Rice pay the Cardinals a visit, as he is a prospect Louisville has spent a lot of time in. The 6-foot-4, 185-pound shooting guard was offered last May, and thanks in part to the DeMatha Catholic (MD.) connection with assistant coach Mike Pegues, Louisville is one of the favorites to land him. He is ranked as high as the No. 65 prospect in the nation's 2022 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.

As for Glenn and Washington III, they won't have to travel far for their unofficial visits to campus, as both play basketball right here in the city of Louisville, although neither have received an offer from the Cardinals - yet. Glenn plays for Male, while Washington III plays for Christian Academy.

Glenn, a 6-foot-6, 200-pound small forward, is regarded as the No. 44 player in the Class of 2023; while Washington II, a 6-foot-2, 165-pound shooting guard, comes in at No. 74. They are two of the top three players in the state of Kentucky according to 247Sports.

Head coach Chris Mack and the rest of his coaching staff have already landed one future commitment. Class of 2022 small forward Tae Davis, who is the younger brother of current Cardinal Dre Davis, gave his verbal pledge last December.

