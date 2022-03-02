What Louisville's Mike Pegues, Sydney Curry Said After 75-43 Loss at Virginia Tech

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville's lengthy win streak against Virginia Tech, which spanned 17 games and three decades, came to an unceremonious end Tuesday night with a 75-43 blowout loss to the Hokies

Here's what interim head coach Mike Pegues and forward Sydney Curry had to say following the loss:

Interim Head Coach Mike Pegues

(Opening Statement)

Naturally, incredibly disappointed that for the second game a row, we can't seem to find that competitive spirit to compete, and be in the game at the end as we did earlier in the year. Even going back to the to the transition from (Chris) Mack to myself, we were far more competitive just a few weeks ago. Can't necessarily put my finger on why that's the case the last two games. We certainly have to figure that out with an off day tomorrow, and two day to prepare for a really good UVA team that's fighting for their lives, as well. Obviously, goes without saying we're playing some teams in Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, UVA that are playing for something that's a little bigger than what our guys may be playing for. But, I've tried continuously, our staff has, to convince our guys that while we aren't necessarily playing for an at-large berth in the NCAA tournament, we still have a lot to play for. It starts with pride, it also starts with trying to create some momentum, and getting to Brooklyn, and going one day at a time. But, the game has to be played the right way, regardless of the score. Unfortunately, we haven't been able to be competitive throughout the game, and particularly to start the game. That's been incredibly frustrating, and something that we have to put our finger on in the next couple of days.



(On the reason for Malik Williams not making the trip)

Just a coaches decision, to be quite honest. Just didn't think that it was fair. I just hold doing things the right way in a high regard, and I didn't feel like that was the case the other day. So I just elected to not allow Malik to come on this trip. With senior night on Saturday, I fully expect him to be out there. I intend on starting, as it stands right now, all of the seniors, and giving them an opportunity to start the game. We'll see how it goes from there. Without me elaborating on any more than that, it was just a coaches decision. It just felt like it was best for the team, for us, to move on to this game without Malik.



(On an update to Jae'Lyn Withers' injury status)

From what I understand, he strained his MCL - or maybe not even his MCL, he strained his knee. I won't go so far as to say MCL. He hyper extended his knee, or strained his knee. I guess he tried to go run around and get on the bike, and just didn't feel comfortable. I was told at halftime that he wouldn't be able to go.



(On if his guys have quit)

I wouldn't say that they've quit. I will say that clearly their spirit is broken. When you lose in the fashion that you do the last two games, it's hard to stay in the fight and compete every possession the way that you need to. I'm really disappointed though, because we're only down at halftime. I know we're treading water a little bit in the first half, but we literally put ourselves in a really bad spot by giving them 18 points off turnovers. A lot of what went wrong in the first half is self inflicted, and is something that we can control. Offensively, we just are disconnected. I feel like I'm having to call a set play every time down just to get us organized. When I don't call one, we aren't necessarily flowing the way we need to flow, and is creating some incongruence amongst the group. Guys are a little disconnected, and I'm sure that led to some of those turnovers. But at the end of the day, we have to be stronger with the ball. We certainly guarded Virginia Tech pretty well in the first half at times, and then we took away their primary action, they're able to go to the next action, and get something. We weren't able to do that. But to answer your question again, I do not think guys have quit. I just think that they're broken right now, and their confidence is low. We have to find a way as a staff, and as a team, to bring them back up. To get off the mat, and find a way to compete every possession the right way against UVA.



(On if he is seeing growth out of Sydney Curry)

Yeah, he's done a fantastic job the last two games of carrying us. He's the guy that we really want to get the ball in the hands of on offense. The problem is, against Wake Forest, we struggled with a trap that we didn't expect. We did anticipate Virginia Tech trapping us on a quick turnaround. We tried to give Syd some answers, and on a couple plays, he made some good passes. On a couple other plays, he turned the ball over, but it's going to happen. Especially when he has the ball in his hands so much. He's not going to make the right play every single time, but I thought he did a really good job of handling himself. We try to move them around a little bit, get him the ball at the top of the key, getting the ball to elbow, getting the ball on the block. At the same time, I want to get other guys involved in the game so Syd doesn't have to do everything. There's a balance there that that we need to find, but we want to play through Syd. He's shown that he can carry us on the offensive end.



(On their demeanor behind the scenes)

That's an interesting question, because I would tell you that in practice and behind the scenes, the guys are enthusiastic. They're not down. When they get in practice and they compete, they get after each other. Sometimes theres spats here and there, in terms of guys going so at each other so much, that it gets frustrating. It's never been physical, just so everybody understands that. It's never been physical whatsoever. But guys get into it, which means to me that guys still care, and guys are still competing. The problem I think that we're having in these games, are the teams that we're playing right now are really connected. They have a really good feel for what they're trying to do. They've been able to progress throughout the season under the same leadership, under the same continuity on both ends of the floor. They know what they want to do, they attack it. At some point during the game, we become a little disjointed or we miss something, and leads build and that's when guys start to splinter a little bit in terms of their spirit. The connectivity every huddle that we had down the stretch, there was no in-fighting. Guys were willing to get in the game and play and try to finish the game the right way, even when they go up big. So there's none of that. But at the same time, early in the game when we go down, we have to find a way to start off better. I'm really frustrated with that. The last few games, we don't get off to a great start. There's just a stretch at some point in the game where they go on the run and we just can't recover.



(On the reasoning for letting Malik Williams come back for Senior Day vs, Virginia)

Well it's Senior Night. I think, even despite everything that has gone on this season, I think that Malik deserves the opportunity to walk out on the floor for Senior Night. It's unfortunate what's transpired this season, but nonetheless, I just feel like that's the right thing to do. So that's what we're going to do.



(On if there have been physical altercations between players)

Never. Never. I don't know where that junk comes from, but that's ridiculous. That is ridiculous. There's hasn't been any of that. Sometimes as a coach, especially early in the year in a preseason, you don't mind if something gets physical, because you want to see guys competing. We compete in practice, we get after each other, we've tried to condense practice as the season has gone on, so no more than about an hour and a half. Guys compete, but it's never become anything crazy where guys are - again, it gets physical. There's never been any any of that whatsoever in not one practice the entire season.

