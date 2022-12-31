What Kenny Payne, Louisville Players Said After 86-63 Loss at Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. - A listless performance on defense and on the backboards spelled doom for the Louisville men's basketball program, as they were dominated by arch-rival Kentucky 86-63 in the annual Battle of the Bluegrass.

Here's what head coach Kenny Payne, guard El Ellis and forward Mike James had to say following the loss:

Head Coach Kenny Payne

(Opening statement)

First of all, I thought that there was segments in the game where we did some good things. We came into the game, for the last three or four days, talking about what the rivalry is. In this profession as coaches, you don't want the pressure to be on your players. I do. I want these young men to know that this state, these two programs represent something. There's a pride in wearing that jersey. So I didn't afford it. I wanted them to know that we're playing a team that's one of the best teams in the country. I don't care what the critics say, I've watched them play. I know the coach, I know the coaches. I know the players that's on the team. They are one of the best teams in the country. It may not look pretty at times, but when you're playing a team like that, the number one thing that jumps off: the physicality of the game, the toughness of the game, the fight that you got to have to win a game. To rebound - the two areas that were vital for us: they scored 20 points on offensive rebounds. They scored 19 points off our turnovers. You can't win. You can't win when a team is as big as they are, as strong as they are, as defensive minded as they are. You have to match their intensity, and that's the reason why Kentucky's Kentucky. It's the top of the hill because they impose their will on you, and that's what they did to us today.

(On getting a standing ovation from the fans in his return)

I appreciate it. I respect Kentucky, I loved it here. To have them welcome me, it's great. But again, I've said this over and over again, this isn't about me. This is about these young man. I can't make my program be about me. For me coming back to Louisville, it's about helping these young men get what they need to get to understand the treasures of what it means to play at a university like this one. It means a lot.

(On why Jacob Toppin gave them so much trouble)

Jacob Toppin is a good player. He's a high level player. He's capable of dominating the game. We knew that coming in. We know that he has struggled a little bit coming into this game, but it's a rivalry game, you know what's gonna happen? He's gonna play his best against us. We got to match that. What I was hoping to do was to go at him a little bit with Brandon (Huntley-Hatfield), and I think what Brandon found out is that he's an elite athlete with the way he moves as well. He's quick, he can handle the ball well enough to go to spots on the floor, he can shoot a decent enough, he's relentless and he's on top of his stuff when going to get offensive rebounds. He put us on our heels, and we couldn't put him on his.

(On if he was disappointed on the lack of physicality against Oscar Tshiebwe)

Very disappointed. We spent three or four days working on rebounding, working on fighting for position. We know he's going to be getting deep into the post. He is, without a doubt, the most physical player in college basketball. He is, without a doubt, the best rebounder in college basketball. He is, without a doubt, one of the kids in the country that imposes his will on a basketball game. In order to play against a kid like that, a player like that, you better be ready for war. He brought it to us, and put us on our heels. At times it looked like he reacted twice before we reacted once. I'm very disappointed in that, and we'll keep trying to get it and keep trying to help these kids understand. One of the things that I tried to do coming into this game is look at how he plays post offense. He's never running outside the line. He's fighting you to get three feet from the basket. Look at how he's relentless on offensive rebounds. Why can't we do that? It's not about the skill. It's his will, and his faith to be able to do the things that he's doing. He's a unique basketball player that deserves a lot of credit.

(On gives him confidence that they can still improve with ACC play resuming)

First thing is, I go back to the first day of practice, and how far we've came from that day to this day. We're not even the same team. I see us getting better in areas. But I also see us not really understanding the fight. There's another part of this game that's not about dribble, shoot or pass. It's about a will of a team versus another team. It's about individuals imposing their will on the game. That's what I'm trying to teach. That's why we have three-hour practices. That's why I do a lot of conditions. Because I want them to overcome their fears, doubts, insecurities, to be able to conquer themselves, and then become a team. Become a unit, and help build each other up. We are making strides. I can't sit here and tell you that we're gonna go out and play the next 20 in a row, 10 in a row, whatever. I can just tell you, every day, I'm pushing these guys to get better.

(On if his message of fight and toughness to the team might not be landing)

Here's the answer to your question: the beginning of the second half, we cut the lead to eight. I mean, it's working. But what happened after that? The next eight possessions, six or five of those were turnovers. So we were down, we came back, we jumped on them and we got the lead to eight, and then something went south. We got to eliminate that. So, do I feel like they're closing their ears to what I'm saying? They have to answer that. Am I gonna stop saying it? No. Until the end of the season, I don't care. I know I got a job to do. I'm trying to establish culture. I'm trying to establish a culture where it's not about skill. It's about our will, it's about our teamship, it's about our love for each other, it's about fighting together. It's about knowing you have a purpose for everything that you're doing on that court. It's not about one individual or two individuals. El Ellis can tell you I'm on him every day about making sure you're giving to this team. Which means, I don't want to see you get 30 (points). I know you can get 30. I don't want to see you get 30 and have two assists. I want to see the opposite. I want to see 15 assists and get 10 (points). I want him to be a giver. That's the culture that I'm asking, and that's what I'm gonna continue to tell the guys. I think they're getting better again. Is it good enough? Not quite yet.

(On how the team is executing plays out of a timeout)

At times, it's a struggle to be honest with you. There are times it's a struggle. There are other times when we execute, and we get the shot that we want, and we miss it. I'm good with that, that's a win. If we execute it, set a great screen and the nail comes down, and the defense collapses and he sees a skip pass, and he makes that pass and he hits the guy right in the shooting pocket. The guy shoots it and misses, I'm good with that. What I'm not good with is, if I say, okay, somebody goes set the screen for El, make sure that defender goes over the top and the defendant goes over the bottom. I'm not good with that. There are still plays where the latter is happening. We have to continue to stress that, continue to practice that, continue to show film on that, demand it and get better at it.

Guard El Ellis and forward Mike James

(On what was working early for Ellis)

Ellis: Really just playing with pace, playing smart. That's the one thing I've been trying to focus on is my turnovers, and I feel like today, I tried to play off two feet more. I try to not use so many dribbles, really just play with a purpose.

(On keeping the mistakes from snowballing)

James: We just got to think "next play mentality." You make a mistake, we got to get back on defense. Try not to make that mistake again. I think if we change that, we'll be able to make runs and we'll be in a lot closer games.

