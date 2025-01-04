What Louisville HC Pat Kelsey, Aboubacar Traore Said After 70-50 Win at Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Historically, the Louisville men's basketball program has had very little success at Virginia. That changed on Saturday night.
Making their first road trip of the new year, the Cardinals delivered a 70-50 beat down at John Paul Jones Arena, snapping a nine-game losing streak in the series and winning in Charlottesville for the first time since 1990.
We knew we really, really had to execute to win tonight," head coach Pat Kelsey said after the game. "I'm proud of our guys."
Louisville went on a 18-5 run to end the game, shooting 43.9 percent from the field against the Cavaliers' usually stour pack line defense, while also holding UVa to just 37.0 percent from the floor. Aboubacar Traore, still knocking off the rust after missing six week due to a broken arm, poured in 15 points and eight rebounds off the bench.
"I want to start by thanking the whole staff," Traore said. When I got hurt, they'd call me, tell me that they need me. Don't stay down, keep your heads up. They continued to help me out throughout the process when I was hurt, kept me engaged at practice. They had a plan for me as soon as I got hurt."
Here's what Kelsey and Traore had to say following the win:
Head Coach Pat Kelsey and Aboubacar Traore
(Photo of Pat Kelsey: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
