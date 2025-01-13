Watch: Louisville HC Pat Kelsey Previews Syracuse
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program is on a roll right now.
Midway through Pat Kelsey's first season as the head coach, the Cardinals are on a six-game winning streak, which is their longest in five years, and most recently took down Pitt on their home floor. Three of these wins have comes on the road, as well.
"It's just about the process, about how we go about the travel there," head coach Pat Kelsey said. "Once we get there, it's the quality of our film sessions, the quality of our walk -throughs, the quality of our shoot arounds. We're very regimented in what we do, in the way we travel, and our processes are very consistent."
Louisville is staying on the road for their next matchup, which has them heading to upstate New York to face Syracuse.
"We'll watch film today, and we'll give our undivided attention to a very, very talented and dangerous Syracuse game today," Kelsey said.
Prior to their matchup with the Orange, Kelsey, took time to meet with the media on the weekly ACC Coaches Conference Call. He discussed the previous game at Pitt, previewed the upcoming showdown at Syracuse, and more.
