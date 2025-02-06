What Pat Kelsey, Terrence Edwards Jr. Said After Louisville's 84-58 Win at Boston College
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. - It didn't take long for the Louisville men's basketball program to get back in the win column.
One game removed from seeing their 10-game winning streak come to an end at Georgia Tech, the Cardinals earned a bounce back win at Boston College, thrashing the Eagles to the tune of 84-58.
"I'm proud of our players," head coach Pat Kelsey said. "Showed a lot of resiliency and toughness in overcoming last Saturday in Atlanta. Then when Chucky (Hepburn) going down early in the second half, the guys all really rallied around each other and stepped up."
Louisville shot it and even 50.0 percent overall, with J'Vonne Hadley and Terrence Edwards Jr. combining for 40 points. Defensively, Boston College was held to 38.3 percent shooting, and coughed it up 14 times for 16 Cardinals points.
"Shout out to the coaches," Edwards said. "It makes my job a little bit easier, just the type of offense and the play calling that we have. It's not really hard to just do my job, as far as getting other guys involved ... All I gotta do is put the ball there."
Here's what Kelsey and Edwards had to say following the win:
Head Coach Pat Kelsey and guard/forward Terrence Edwards Jr.
(Photo of Pat Kelsey: Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky