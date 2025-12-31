What Louisville HC Pat Kelsey Said After 90-70 Win vs. Cal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program has kicked off Atlantic Coast Conference play in style.

The Cardinals had to go on the road for their first matchup in the conference play, but they made themselves feel right at home against Cal, securing a decisive 90-70 victory on Tuesday night. It marked Louisville's first true road win of the season after previously being 0-2 in this department.

"I have a lot of respect for Mark (Madsen)," head coach Pat Kelsey said after the win. "I saw great things with this team, 12-1 coming into this game, they're dangerous. They obviously have some injuries, just like we have some injuries. They really, really challenge you with how dynamic and quick and fast their guards are, and it's hard to keep them out of the paint - both in transition and in the half court. That was a huge emphasis of ours in this game, and I thought for the most part, our guys did a pretty good job of it.

"They play very hard. A team takes on the personality their coach, and nobody was nastier when he played than Mark (Madsen). A very good rebounding team that crashed the glass, and we talked about meeting that challenge as well. I thought our guys did a good job, and we're fortunate to come out and win."

Louisville blitzed Cal early, scoring the first 10 points of the game, and their advantage never dipped below double digits after the 11:22 mark of the contest. The Cardinals connected on 46.4 percent of their attempts, while simultaneously holding the Golden Bears to 33.9 percent and out-rebounding them 50-to-31.

Louisville was led primarily by a pair of 20-point performances from guards Ryan Conwell and Adrian Wooley. Conwell finished with 26 points, four assists and four rebounds, while Wooley added 21 points. Forward/center Sananda Fru also notched a 13-point/14-rebound double-double, with guards Isaac McKneely and J'Vonne Hadley each scoring 11.

Here's what head coach Pat Kelsey had to say following the win:

