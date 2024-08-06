Louisville Report

Louisville Makes Top Eight for Local '25 Forward Tre Singleton

The Jeffersonville native is coming off of a standout performance on the Adidas 3SSB circuit.

Matthew McGavic

Jeffersonville Red Devils Tre Singleton (0) drives the lane as Lawrence North Wildcats Brennan Miller (3) defends, Saturday, March 16, 2024, during the IHSAA Class 4A semistate game at New Castle High School in Newcastle, Indiana.
Jeffersonville Red Devils Tre Singleton (0) drives the lane as Lawrence North Wildcats Brennan Miller (3) defends, Saturday, March 16, 2024, during the IHSAA Class 4A semistate game at New Castle High School in Newcastle, Indiana. / Joe Timmerman/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program is in thick of the recruitment for a Class of 2025 prospect that's just a few minutes from campus.

Tre Singleton, a forward who plays just across the Ohio River at Jeffersonville (Ind.) HS, announced his list of top eight schools on Tuesday with the Cardinals in the running. Butler, Clemson, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Purdue Virginia and Xavier also made the cut.

The 6-foot-8, 215-pound big man ranks as high as the No. 97 prospect in the cycle, according to On3's in-house rankings. The 247Sports Composite tabs him as the No. 40 power forward and the No. 193 recruit in the 2025 class.

Singleton put together a productive junior campaign for Jeffersonville this past season. In 27 games tracked by MaxPreps, he averaged 14.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals, and shot 60.8 percent from the field.

He also recently put together a standout performance down in Rock Hill, S.C. for the Adidas 3SSB Palmetto Road Championship last month, one which resulted in Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey extending him a scholarship offer.

So far, Louisville has extended scholarship offers to 24 prospects in the Class of 2025. They have yet to land a commitment.

(Photo of Tre Singleton: Joe Timmerman - IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK)

