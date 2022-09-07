'24 SF Trentyn Flowers Lands Louisville Scholarship Offer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Now that Louisville men's basketball head coach Kenny Payne has had a little bit of time to get acclimated to his new position, he is starting to hone in on a handful of long-term targets for his program.

One such target is Class of 2024 Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon small forward Trentyn Flowers, who according to both 247Sports' Eric Bossi and On3's Joe Tipton, landed a scholarship offer from the Cardinals on Wednesday.

Louisville's interest in Flowers has been building for quite some time now. Back on June 16th, which served as the first day where 2024 prospects could receive unlimited personal contact and recruiting materials from coaches, Flowers was one of three players Payne and Co. reached out to.

It's easy to see why the Cardinals have identified Flowers as an early target of theirs. The 6-foot-8, 180-pound wing is ranked as the No. 6 player in the nation according to 247Sports' in-house rankings. He had an extremely productive freshman campaign for Huntington (W.Va) Prep, averaging 20 points, 10 rebounds and five assists per game. He transferred to Sierra Canyon midway through his sophomore year.

Flowers told 247Sports last month that he plans on establishing a list of top schools sometime in early October.

Payne has been relatively selective in who he chooses to give a scholarship offer to, but he's already identified a handful of targets in this cycle. Flowers is the eighth 2024 prospect to receive a UofL offer so far, joining Carter Bryant, Elliot Cadeau, Isaiah Elohim, Karter Knox, Jamari Phillips, T.J. Robinson and Rob Wright.

In the more immediate 2023 cycle, Louisville has extended offers to just 18 total prospects. They hold one commitment in the form of La Porte (Ind.) La Lumiere small forward Kaleb Glenn.

(Photo of Trentyn Flowers: Dan Fritz via On3)

