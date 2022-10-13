'24 SF Trentyn Flowers Lists Louisville in Top Schools

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program is now one step closer to landing one of the top players in the Class of 2024.

Small forward Trentyn Flowers, who will play his upcoming junior year at Charlotte (N.C.) Combine Academy, announced his list of top 13 schools Thursday with the Cardinals making the cut.

North Carolina, Kansas, Louisville, Oregon, Alabama, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Creighton, Virginia Tech, Florida State, Georgetown, Georgia State, and Kentucky are also still in the running out of his 30 known scholarship offers.

Back on June 16th, which served as the first day where 2024 prospects could receive unlimited personal contact and recruiting materials from coaches, Flowers was one of three players that Louisville head coach Kenny Payne reached out to. He landed a scholarship offer from the Cardinals earlier this month, and is also one of six prospects that will be taking an official visit to Louisville Live next week.

“Coach KP (Kenny Payne) and Coach Nolan (Smith) have been super consistent with me,” Flowers told On3. “Even before I had the offer and we really started talking, they were at all my games. They watched me play a whole lot this summer. They just believe in my talent. It’s a great place and a great school. I took a unofficial there last year and I loved it. So with the new staff, it’s going to be nice this year.”

The 6-foot-8, 180-pound wing is ranked as high as the No. 1 small forward in the class and the No. 8 player in the nation, according to On3.

Flowers had an extremely productive freshman campaign for Huntington (W.Va) Prep, averaging 20 points, 10 rebounds and five assists per game. He transferred to Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon midway through his sophomore year, then later transferred to Combine Academy this past summer.

Flowers is one of just nine uncommitted prospects in the 2024 cycle to receive a Louisville offer so far. The Cardinals currently have no prospects committed in the class.

In the more immediate 2023 cycle, Louisville holds two verbal commitments in the form of La Porte (Ind.) La Lumiere small forward Kaleb Glenn and Bloomfield Hills (Mich.) Brother Rice small forward Curtis Williams Jr.

(Photo of Trentyn Flowers: Dan Fritz via On3)

