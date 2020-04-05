Report: Louisville excluded from Bowling Green grad transfer Justin Turner's Top 3
Matthew McGavic
Bowling Green graduate transfer Justin Turner has trimmed his top schools to just three with the University of Louisville men's basketball program failing to make the cut, according to a report from Stadium's Jeff Goodman.
A 6-foot-4 guard out of Detroit, Turner is considering Missouri, Marquette and Iowa State. He is also mulling over a return to Bowling Green, where he averaged 18.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game in his senior season with the Falcons. He shot 42.7% from the field and 36.1% on three point attempts.
One of the top remaining grad transfer targets on the market, he was a player that had the potential to be a day one starter for Louisville. As it stands right now, Josh Nickelberry is the only non walk-on shooting guard on the roster. Though this could change if JUCO Louisville signee Jay Scrubb withdraws his name from the 2020 NBA Draft.
Head coach Chris Mack has not had a ton of success on the grad transfer recruiting trail this cycle. The Cards have lost out on targets such as power forwards Kevin Marfo & Jordan Bruner and guard/forward EJ Anosike. Even transfer targets that would have to sit a year have looked the other way, such as guard/forward Tyrese Martin & combo guard Jamarius Burton.
