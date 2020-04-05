Report: Louisville excluded from Bowling Green grad transfer Justin Turner's Top 3

Bowling Green graduate transfer Justin Turner has trimmed his top schools to just three with the University of Louisville men's basketball program failing to make the cut, according to a report from Stadium's Jeff Goodman.

A 6-foot-4 guard out of Detroit, Turner is considering Missouri, Marquette and Iowa State. He is also mulling over a return to Bowling Green, where he averaged 18.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game in his senior season with the Falcons. He shot 42.7% from the field and 36.1% on three point attempts.

One of the top remaining grad transfer targets on the market, he was a player that had the potential to be a day one starter for Louisville. As it stands right now, Josh Nickelberry is the only non walk-on shooting guard on the roster. Though this could change if JUCO Louisville signee Jay Scrubb withdraws his name from the 2020 NBA Draft.

Head coach Chris Mack has not had a ton of success on the grad transfer recruiting trail this cycle. The Cards have lost out on targets such as power forwards Kevin Marfo & Jordan Bruner and guard/forward EJ Anosike. Even transfer targets that would have to sit a year have looked the other way, such as guard/forward Tyrese Martin & combo guard Jamarius Burton.

