Will Jay Scrubb remain in the NBA Draft process?

To the surprise of very few amongst the University of Louisville men's basketball program and the fanbase alike, Jay Scrubb has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft with the intention of testing the proverbial draft process waters. This was something that was bound to happen at one point or another, as the six-foot-six shooting guard/small forward from John A. Logan College & Trinity High School was the No. 1 Class of 2020 JUCO prospect according to both Rivals & 247Sports.

While he has even gone as far as to sign an agent, updated rules allow student-athletes to return to school after signing with NBPA & NCAA certified agents unlike years past. Scrubb and his father Jason also told 93.9 The Ville & Rivals that depending on the feedback that he receives from NBA teams, suiting up for Louisville is still a very real possibility.

But what is the likelihood that ends up happening?

It all starts with the NBA Draft process, or potentially a lack thereof. Because of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, the entire process of events could be significantly altered. Since the NBA indefinitely suspended their ongoing 2019-20 season due to the virus, it will delay the conclusion of the NBA Finals which in turn pushes back the draft that follows. Not to mention that NBA front offices are preparing for the possibility of pre-draft workouts, pro days and a draft combine being reduced or cut altogether according to ESPN. For example, Louisville grad transfer target Jordan Bruner was planning on going the professional route until pre-draft events in his area were cancelled.

So now Scrubb is limited in his exposure to potential NBA suitors, with the entire process having the potential to be as minimal as video chats and interviews. On the other side, NBA team are could be limited to just watching workout film or even just film from game day.

So what will scouts and team representatives see from him?

Well, you don't become the top JUCO prospect without good reason. In his freshman year he established himself as one of the best scorers in junior college, averaging 20.2 points and 8.9 rebounds per game while shooting an impressive 46.4% from beyond the arc.

While he did marginally increase his scoring average in year two at John A. Logan College to 21.9 points and nearly doubled his assist rate (1.5 to 2.7), many other aspects of his game took a slight step back. His three point shooting percentage fell to 33.3% and he shaved over two boards off his rebounding average to 6.8.

This is almost certain to get brought up amongst NBA representatives, and Scrubb will more than likely not get a chance prove himself or standout because of COVID-19. It also doesn't help that according to recent NBA Mock Drafts from CBS Sports, Yahoo! Sports and SB Nation, Scrubb is not even projected as a first round pick.

Normally, it would be a relatively safe bet that Scrubb would stay in the draft process and go pro. However under these unprecedented circumstances, Louisville fans have a better chance at seeing him in a Cardinals uniform than one would imagine.

What do you think? Will Scrubb stay at Louisville? Will he remain in the draft process? Let us know in the comments section below!

