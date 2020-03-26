Report: Louisville adds Navy to 2020-21 Schedule

The University of Louisville men's basketball team has added the Navy Midshipmen to their 2020-21 schedule and will face them at the KFC Yum! Center, according to CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein.

Outside of conference play, this is the third known opponent that the Cardinals will face in the 2020-21 season, outside of their annual Battle of the Bluegrass rivalry matchup with the Kentucky Wildcats. It was also reported by Rothstein on Mar. 21 that Louisville will open next season against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

While it is not yet known when the Cards will do battle with the Midshipmen, Hilltoppers & Wildcats, at least one part of their upcoming season has been unveiled on the calendar. Louisville will head out to Las Vegas from Nov. 20-22 as part of the 2020 MGM Resorts Main Event benefitting Coaches vs. Cancer. It will be their first trip out west since 2016 when they faced Grand Canyon, and their first trip to Vegas for a tournament since 2007. The additional opponents that the Cards will face in Sin City have yet to be revealed.

Louisville has faced Navy just once in their 106 year history: a 68-52 victory on Dec. 18, 1972 at Freedom Hall. This past season, the Midshipmen went just 14-16 and 8-10 in the Patriot League under 9th year head coach Ed DeChellis.

