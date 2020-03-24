Louisville Among Top 7 For Sacred Heart Grad Transfer EJ Anosike

The University of Louisville men's basketball program makes the top seven for Sacred Heart grad transfer EJ Anosike, he announced Tuesday on Twitter.

In his junior season for the Pioneers, He averaged 15.7 points and 11.6 rebounds a game, which ranked him at 7th in scoring and 1st in rebounding in the Northeast Conference. While he did shoot just 25.0% on three point attempts in 2019-20, his sophomore campaign saw him hit on 35.8% of his shots from beyond the arc.

A 6-foot-6 guard/forward out of East Orange, NJ, Anosike is also considering Boston College, Georgetown, Georgia, Gonzaga. Tennessee, and Wake Forest. He is set to make his decision this Friday, according to 247Sports.

He will have just one year of eligibility remaining, and will be immediately eligible to play for the 2020-21 season.

Despite the travel restrictions mandated by the NCAA in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, head coach Chris Mack has still been heavily involved in recruiting. Along with Anosike, Louisville is currently in the running for Quinnipiac's Kevin Marfo, Wichita State's Jamarius Burton, Bowling Green's Justin Turner and many others.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp