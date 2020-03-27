Louisville Loses Out On Two Grad Transfer Targets

Two grad transfer targets are now off the market for the University of Louisville men's basketball program, as the Cards have now lost out on both Sacred Heart grad transfer EJ Anosike and Quinnipiac grad transfer Kevin Marfo.

Anosike announced Friday on Twitter that he would be committing to the University of Tennessee, while Marfo excluded the Cards from his list of Top 5 schools.

A 6-foot-6 guard/forward out of East Orange, NJ, Anosike was also considering Boston College, Georgetown, Georgia, Gonzaga, and Wake Forest.

In his junior season for the Pioneers, He averaged 15.7 points and 11.6 rebounds a game, which ranked him at 7th in scoring and 1st in rebounding in the Northeast Conference. While he did shoot just 25.0% on three point attempts in 2019-20, his sophomore campaign saw him hit on 35.8% of his shots from beyond the arc.

As for Marfo, the six-foot-eight forward trimmed his list of schools to Penn State, Minnesota, Texas A & M, St. John's & VCU.

He led all of Division I in rebounding this season with 13.3 boards per game, also scoring 10.2 points a game to average a double double for the season. He spent his freshman campaign at George Washington where he averaged just 2.7 points per game. He chose to transfer to Quinnipiac in the following offseason, sitting out his sophomore year and choosing to redshirt. His redshirt sophomore year saw moderate improvement as he averaged 5.4 points and 7.5 rebounds, before exploding this season.

While losing out on both Anosike & Marfo certainly hurts, Louisville is still currently in the running for Wichita State's Jamarius Burton, Bowling Green's Justin Turner and many others.

