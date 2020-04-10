Report: Louisville grad transfer target Mattias Markusson to stay at LMU

Loyola Marymount graduate transfer Mattias Markusson has opted to return to LMU, according to a report from 247Sports' Evan Daniels on Friday. Just two days prior to this decision, the University of Louisville had been named as one of the four remaining schools to land him.

Markusson was one of the top big men remaining in the grad transfer market, averaging 10.2 points and 6.3 rebounds a game during his junior year for the Lions. He opted to redshirt for his senior season following the death of his mother.

Originally from Stockholm, Sweden, the 7-foot-3 center was also considering San Diego State and Minnesota before deciding to return to Loyola Marymount. He chose to enter the transfer portal following LMU's dismissal of head coach Mike Dunlap.

Louisville still has two scholarship spots to fill for the 2020-21 college basketball season. Prior to Jay Scrubb confirming that he will stay in the draft process and will forgo his time at Louisville to free up a scholarship, Chris Mack had stated that he is planning to use the final scholarship spot on a front court player and specifically a center.

The Cards have also been named as a team currently in the mix for Purdue center Matt Haarms, who recently entered the transfer portal.

