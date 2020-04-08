Report: Louisville makes Top 4 for LMU grad transfer Mattias Markusson

Loyola Marymount graduate transfer Mattias Markusson has trimmed his top schools to just four with the University of Louisville men's basketball program making the cut, according to a report from 247Sports' Evan Daniels on Wednesday.

Markusson is one of the top big men remaining in the grad transfer market, averaging 10.2 points and 6.3 rebounds a game during his junior year for the Lions. He opted to redshirt for his senior season following the death of his mother.

Originally from Stockholm, Sweden, the 7-foot-3 center is also considering San Diego State, Minnesota and a return to Loyola Marymount. He chose to enter the transfer portal following LMU's dismissal of head coach Mike Dunlap.

The current grad transfer recruiting cycle has picked up speed for head coach Chris Mack over the last week after having a relatively slow start. On Sunday, Radford grad transfer Carlik Jones announced that he had committed to the Cardinals. He is the reigning Big South Player of the Year, averaging 20.0 points, 5.5 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game in his final season with the Highlanders.

Aside from Markusson, the Cards are in the mix for one other high-profile grad transfer post player. Louisville was named as one of the teams who have reached out to center Matt Haarms following his surprise decision to transfer from Purdue. Mack stated that he plans to use the final available 2020-21 scholarship spot for a front court player.

