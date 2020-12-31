Louisville Women's Basketball vs. Bellarmine Rescheduled

One of the Cardinals' many postponed 2020-21 games this season is now back on the schedule

(Photo of KFC Yum! Center: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - In a year where scheduling has been as unpredictable as it has ever been due to COVID-19, the Louisville women's basketball program did get some good news on Thursday.

The Cardinals announced that their home contest vs. Bellarmine, which had been previously scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 6 but later postponed, is now set for Saturday, Jan. 2 at 12:00 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

Back in mid-November, the Knights announced that "due to unforeseen circumstances", both their men's and women's basketball programs had to have the start of their 2020-21 seasons delayed until "mid-December". As a result, the men's first three games and the women's first six were all postponed.

"I'd like to thank Coach Dugan and Scott Wiegandt for their willingness to schedule this game with such short notice," head coach Jeff Walz said. "We're excited to get back out on the court and look forward to seeing our fans at the KFC Yum! Center."

Louisville is no stranger to scheduling complications because of the virus, as up to this point, nine of their games have been impacted due to COVID-19 both within and outside the program.

The Cardinals have not seen the floor since opening up ACC play with a resounding 73-49 win at Duke back on Wednesday, Dec. 9. Two days later, Louisville had to pause all team-related activities due to a positive COVID-19 test and accompanying contact tracing measures within the program.

As a result of the pause, the Cardinals' home contests on Sunday, Dec. 13 vs. UNC, Thursday, Dec. 17 vs. Florida State and Sunday, Dec. 20 vs. Miami have had to be postponed. Makeup dates for the latter two games have yet to be announced, and Louisville is set to face UNC on Tuesday, Jan. 5.

Louisville was supposed to resume action on New Year's Eve at Duke, until the Blue Devils announced on Christmas they were cancelling the remainder of their 2020-21 season due to health and safety concerns stemming from COVID-19.

Their next game was then set to be against Virginia on Sunday, Jan. 5, until issues with COVID-19 with the Cavaliers forced that game to get postponed.

Louisville is off to a 5-0 start this season, and ranked as the No. 2 team in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll, behind only 7-0 Stanford. Bellarmine is 0-4 in their first year as a Division I member, competing in the Atlantic Sun Conference.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp