Hailey Van Lith named Washington's MaxPreps Player of the Year

samdraut

Hailey Van Lith, who signed with Louisville women’s basketball in November, was named MaxPreps Player of the Year in the state of Washington.

The senior at Cashmere High School averaged 33.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists this season. She was included as a Naismith First Team All-American, Naismith Trophy Player of the Year Finalist and a McDonald’s All-American.

Van Lith is ranked as the second-best prospect nationally by Prospect Nation and eighth in the country by espnW HoopGurlz for the 2020 recruiting class. At 5-foot-7, Van Lith is ranked as the top guard in the 2020 recruiting class nationally by espnW HoopGurlz.

As a junior, she averaged 34.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, 5.2 steals and 4.9 assists per game and was named the Gatorade Player of the Year in Washington. She was named the 2019 FIBA 3 on 3 U18 World Cup MVP and 2018 USA Basketball 3 on 3 U18 National Championship MVP. Van Lith has been a part of four USA gold medal teams.

Louisville coach Jeff Walz coached Van Lith for USA Basketball in last year’s U19 international competitions.

"Hailey brings with her a unique skill set with a mamba mentality, " Walz said. "There is no stage too big, nor a shot too difficult to pull off. She has a unique inner confidence and leadership skills well beyond her age. Hailey is purposeful and deliberate in her approach to the game."

