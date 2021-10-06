Louisville Preparing for Versatile Virginia Defense

Virginia's defense might not look great on paper, but its' schematic versatility means the Cardinals' offense will still have to play incredibly disciplined football.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Over the last few games, the Louisville offense has started to find their stride. After averaging just 27.0 points and 398.0 yards per game against Ole Miss and Eastern Kentucky, the Cardinals have increased both marks up to 35.7 and 472.7 against UCF, Florida State and Wake Forest.

They're not perfect, as they are still prone to lengthy droughts on that side of the ball, but it's starting to look like what we're accustomed to under head coach Scott Satterfield - maybe even better.

That's what makes this weekend's matchup against Virginia - at least on paper - such an enticing matchup for the Louisville offense. The Cavaliers are allowing an ACC-worst 194.8 rushing yards per game, and their 412.8 yards per game given up is 12th in the league - behind only Syracuse and Louisville

But on the actual field, there is potential to give the Cardinals fits. The Hoos run a base 3-4 scheme, but that is far from the only look they throw out. Early in the season, they have quickly cycled between that, the 3-3-5 and 2-4-5, and more four-down sets last week against Wake Forest.

In fact, Virginia's own depth chart at one point listed 13 different starters: three linebackers, five linebackers (two inside, two outside, one in nickel packages), and five defensive backs. While the stats might show a defense that can easily be taken advantage of, Louisville will still have to play incredibly disciplined football.

"We got to take advantage of our keys, and know what they're going to run before they run it. That's a big, big emphasis for us," wide receiver Jordan Watkins said. "We have to study film, we got to get in the film room and look at the small details that's going to help us understand what covers they're in."

Virginia might not have a Charles Snowden or Zane Zandier type player from previous squads, but they do have a few solid playmakers that will have to be accounted for. LB Noah Taylor leads the charge with 6.0 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks - both of which lead the team - then DE Mandy Alonso and LB Hunter Stewart combine for 8.0 TFLs and 5.0 sacks.

The Cavs also have a player in the secondary that Louisville is very familiar with. Cornerback Anthony Johnson, who has one of Virginia's two interceptions on the season, transferred there from Louisville this past offseason in search of more playing time.

"He's played well for them," head coach Scott Satterfield said. "He's got great length, primarily putting him in the boundary at corner, and he's had a good year so far."

While Virginia seems like they will be an easy task for Louisville at least on the offensive side of things, their defensive scheme has the potential to make things interesting. But tight end Marshon Ford believes if they simply stay focused an execute, they will be in good hands.

"Just stick to your rules, knowing the game plan and stuff like that," he said. "They can give you all types of defenses and fronts, but if you just stay true to your rules, and stay true to your game plan, then you should be straight."

Kickoff vs. Virginia at Cardinal Stadium is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 9 at 3:00 p.m. EST.

(Photo of Maurice Burkley: Geoff Burke - USA TODAY Sports)

