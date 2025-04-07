Watch: Ryan Wallace, Louisville TEs Talk Spring Practice
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - As quickly as it started, spring ball for the Louisville football program is nearly complete. The Cardinals are entering their fifth and final week of spring practice, and held their final practice before Friday's Spring Game on Monday.
While the tight end spot isn't an offensive group that gets all the headlines like the wide receiver and running back positions do, during spring ball, it's a position group that has done some good things in the spring. Nate Kurisky and Jaleel Skinner have taken steps forward, while Dylan Mesman and even walk-on Hamilton Atkins have stood out at times.
"t's been good for those older guys to get the reps that they need, and to be able to hone their skills," tight ends coach Ryan Wallace said. "When some of the young guys get back (from injury), they're going to catch up."
Following Monday's practice, Wallace, Kurisky and Skinner took time to meet with the media. They discussed spring practice up to this point, how Kurisky and Skinner have performed, injuries in the room, and more.
Below are the videos from their press conferences:
Tight Ends Coach Ryan Wallace
Tight End Nate Kurisky
Tight End Jaleel Skinner
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Nate Kurisky: Eric Canha - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky