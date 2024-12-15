Louisville Report

Watch: Late Game Scuffle Breaks Out in Louisville-Kentucky

The Battle of the Bluegrass nearly featured a full blown fight on Saturday.

Matthew McGavic

Kentucky Wildcats forward Brandon Garrison (10) attempts a shot against Louisville Cardinals forward James Scott (0) during their game on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024 at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky.
Kentucky Wildcats forward Brandon Garrison (10) attempts a shot against Louisville Cardinals forward James Scott (0) during their game on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024 at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky. / Clare Grant/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While some people will say it's not a rivalry until there's some competitiveness on both sides of the fence, the true mark of a rivalry is when the so-called "extracurricular activities" occur.

On top of being one of the most well known rivalries in North American sports, the Louisville-Kentucky men's basketball rivalry is also one of the most vitriolic both on and off the court. Of course, when these two teams met for the latest chapter of their storied rivalry, the aforementioned extracurricular activities were very much present.

With just over five minutes to go, Louisville's Reyne Smith and Kentucky's Brandon Garrison fought for a loose in front of the UofL bench. Smith dived and gained possession, and in the battle for the ball, was struck in the face by Garrison.

Immediately after the foul, Garrison quickly stood up, with players from both Louisville and Kentucky swarming in. After Garrison was officially called for the foul, Louisville's Khani Rooths began vigorously clapping, to which Garrison shoved Rooths and began a chain reaction of pushing and shoving.

Garrison was eventually restrained by a Kentucky assistant and UofL head coach Pat Kelsey, with even UK head coach Mark Pope getting involved in helping separate the players. Fortunately, the brouhaha never escalated to full blown fisticuffs.

Following a review, Garrison was not assessed a flagrant foul and officials stuck with a common foul, with the head official saying he "won't call anything extra." Kentucky eventually defeated Louisville, 93-85.

