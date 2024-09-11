Louisville Women's Basketball Announces 2024-25 Non-Conference Schedule
Press Release from the University of Louisville:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Head coach Jeff Walz and the Louisville women’s basketball team have announced their non-conference schedule for the upcoming 2024-25 season. The Cardinals will be traveling a lot during the non-conference slate as seven of their 11 games will be away from home. The schedule includes four teams that reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament or farther, including two teams that made the Sweet 16 and one that advanced to the Final Four.
The Cardinals open the season in Paris, France against UCLA in the Aflac Oui-Play on Monday, November 4. It will be the first meeting all-time between the two teams and the Bruins are coming off a season where they advanced to the Sweet 16.
Louisville returns to the states for their home opener later in the week. The Cardinals will host Southern Indiana on Friday, November 8 at the KFC Yum! Center. It will be the first meeting all-time between the two teams and it will be the first of 13 home games this season for the Cards.
The Cards head back on the road for two-straight games against regional foes. Up first is a trip to Martin, Tennessee to face off with UT Martin on Tuesday, November 12. It will be the 13th all-time meeting between the two schools and Louisville holds a 12-0 series advantage. The last time the two teams met was during the 2021-22 season in Louisville.
Up next for the Cardinals is their trip to Lexington for the Annual Battle for the Bluegrass. The Cardinals and Wildcats will square off at Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, November 16. Louisville has won seven-straight matchups against Kentucky, their longest winning streak in the history of the rivalry. The Wildcats will have a new coach on the sidelines that the Cardinals are familiar with as Kenny Brooks begins his first season in Lexington after coming from Virginia Tech.
The Cardinals return to the Yum! Center the following week for a home matchup with Morehead State on Thursday, November 21. It will be the second-straight season the Cardinals and Eagles will face off in Louisville. Last season, the Cardinals came away with a 74-48 win over Morehead State.
A neutral site matchup will follow as Louisville heads to Orlando to take on South Florida on Sunday, November 24. The Cardinals and Bulls will square off at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex as part of the WBCA Showcase. The former conference foes will meet for the 34th time and the Cardinals hold a 29-4 all-time advantage. It will be the first meeting between the two schools since the 2016-17 season.
Following the Thanksgiving holiday, Louisville heads west for a matchup against Colorado in Boulder on Saturday, November 30. Colorado has advanced to the Sweet 16 in each of the last two seasons. This will be just the third meeting all-time between the two schools and the first time since 2013.
The SEC/ACC Challenge is next as the Cardinals host Oklahoma on Wednesday, December 4. This will be the third all-time matchup between Louisville and Oklahoma and the Cardinals hold a 2-0 advantage in the series history. The first matchup came on one of the game’s biggest stages as the two teams faced off in the 2009 Final Four in St. Louis. Louisville overcame a halftime deficit to defeat the Sooners and reach their first national championship game in program history.
A neutral site matchup is next for the Cards as they head to Brooklyn to take part in the first ever Women’s Champions Classic. Being held at the Barclays Center, the Cardinals will square off with UConn on Saturday, December 7 at 9:30 p.m. ET. This is the second-straight year the Cardinals and Huskies will face each other and their home-and-home series will resume next season with the matchup slated in Louisville.
The final home game of the non-conference schedule will take place on Thursday, December 12 when the Cardinals host Grambling State. It will be the first ever meeting between the two schools.
Following the already announced ACC opener against NC State on December 15 at the Yum! Center, the Cardinals will go on the road one final time to close the non-conference slate. Louisville will head south to take on Memphis on Saturday, December 21. The former conference foes will face for the 47th time in program history with the all-time series deadlocked at 23-23. It will be the first matchup between the two schools since 2014.
The remaining ACC schedule will be announced later this month to complete the full 2024-25 schedule for the Cardinals. Fans can still purchase season tickets for the upcoming season.
(Photo of Jeff Walz: Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X