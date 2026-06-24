Louisville Women's Basketball's Announces Multiple 2026-27 Non-Conference Games

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - We might have to wait just a little while longer until the ACC drops their full league schedule, but we now know a large chunk of the Louisville women's basketball program's schedule for the upcoming 2026-27 season.

On Wednesday, the Cardinals revealed the majority of their non-conference slate for the upcoming season. With the ACC playing 18 conference games for a second consecutive season, Louisville is set to play 15 regular season non-conference games - with 13 of them now official. UofL will also participate in a multi-team event that will be announced at a later date.

Louisville will tip-off the regular season on the same day that their men's counterparts do, as they will be welcoming crosstown foe Bellarmine to the KFC Yum! Center on Mon., Nov. 2. Three days later on Wed., Nov. 4, the Cardinals will host Stetson.

UofL's first road game of the season will come on Sunday, Nov. 8, when they will travel across the Ohio River to play at Southern Indiana. They'll make a return trip home to host Lindenwood on Tues., Nov. 10, then have another short turnaround that week when they travel to Ball State on Thurs., Nov. 15.

As it currently stands, Sun., Nov. 15 will kick off a four-game home stand for Louisville. Their first matchup in this stretch will come against UConn, who the Cardinals will welcome to the KFC Yum! Center for the first time since 2019.

The next three game as part of this home stand will be against Tennessee State on Tue., Nov. 17; vs. Akron on Fri., Nov. 27; and East Tennessee State on Sun., Nov. 29.

Louisville will kick off the month of December in the Lone State State, heading to face Texas on Wed., Dec. 2 as part of the annual ACC?SEC Challenge. Their next four non-conference games will be held in the Commonwealth, hosting Eastern Kentucky on Sun., Dec. 6, facing Kentucky in Lexington on Wed., Dec. 9 for the annual Battle of the Bluegrass, and then returning home to take on Northern Kentucky on Thur., Dec. 17.

Louisville's Women's Basketball's 2026-27 Non-Conference Schedule:

BOLD: Home, Italics: Away/Neutral

Mon., Nov. 2 vs. Bellarmine

Wed., Nov. 4 vs. Stetson

Sun., Nov. 8 at Southern Indiana

Tue., Nov. 10 vs. Lindenwood

Thur., Nov. 12 at Ball State

Sun., Nov. 15 vs. UConn

Tue., Nov. 17 vs. Tennessee State

Fri., Nov. 27 vs. Akron

Sun., Nov. 29 vs. East Tennessee State

Wed., Dec. 2 at Texas*

Sun., Dec. 6 vs. Eastern Kentucky

Wed., Dec. 9 at Kentucky

Thur., Dec. 17 vs. Northern Kentucky

*ACC/SEC Challenge

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(Photo of Jeff Walz: Rich Barnes - Imagn Images)