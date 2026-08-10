Ranking the Top 10 Point Guards in Men’s College Basketball for 2026–27 Season

The countdown to the college basketball season is on, and Sports Illustrated is getting you ready for the new season by ranking the best players at every position heading into 2026–27. From top freshmen to breakout returners and elite transfers, consider this your guide to the best of the best in college hoops this season.

The series begins today with the point guards. Stay tuned all week for lists at every position!

1. Jeremy Fears Jr., Michigan State

Braden Smith’s all-time assists record may not stand for long thanks to Fears, who led the nation in assists per game a season ago at 9.4 per contest. He also made major strides as a scorer in 2025–26, averaging over 15 points per game to more than double his scoring average from the previous season. If he can continue to develop as a three-point shooter, it will be hard to find a weakness in his game. He should be a bona fide national player of the year contender on a Michigan State team with a real chance of playing for a national championship in Detroit this April.

2. Tyler Tanner, Vanderbilt

This could be a special year at Vanderbilt thanks to Tanner’s return. The diminutive PG carried the Commodores to their most wins in a season since 1993 a season ago, and him spurning the NBA draft for at least one more season in Nashville gives them aspirations of an even bigger 2026–27. While undersized, Tanner impacts winning in so many ways thanks to his ability to set the tempo, be a disruptor defensively and score at all three levels.

3. Silas Demary Jr., UConn

Don’t let Demary’s quiet March (while he dealt with a nagging ankle injury) fool you. For much of Big East play, Demary was playing like one of the best point guards in college basketball. Add in another year of experience in UConn’s complicated offense, and he could rapidly emerge as an All-American in 2026–27. The blueprint is there: Tristen Newton won Bob Cousy Award honors in his second season in the Huskies’ system in 2024 when UConn won its second national championship under Dan Hurley.

4. Rob Wright III, BYU

Wright tested the portal this spring but elected to return to BYU, where he’ll step out of AJ Dybantsa’s shadow and serve as the top offensive weapon for the Cougars in 2026–27. He had a very strong first season in Provo, averaging nearly 18 points per game and shooting 41% from distance. He has a real chance to lead the Big 12 in scoring this season, though he’ll need to take some strides defensively if he wants to help the Cougars compete at the top of the conference.

5. Quinn Ellis, St. John’s

You could make the case that Ellis has the best basketball résumé of any incoming college basketball player ever. The 23-year-old was the starting point guard for Olimpia Milano in the EuroLeague last year, widely considered to be the top competition outside the NBA in the world. To not just be earning minutes but be an impactful contributor at that level portends well for Ellis’s ability to make a big impact for Rick Pitino and St. John’s. He may not have the elite off-dribble burst or shotmaking prowess to be an All-American, but he’s as safe a bet as they come to be an all-conference performer in what will likely be his lone college season.

6. Josh Hubbard, Mississippi State

Mississippi State took a step back in 2025–26, but keeping Hubbard gives the Bulldogs legitimate hope to get back to the NCAA tournament in a loaded SEC. He could go down as one of the top scorers in SEC history with two more big seasons, having already scored just shy of 2,000 points including a career-best 22.1 per game a season ago. Another record within reach: the SEC’s all-time three-point crown (431, Chris Lofton). Hubbard could conceivably push for it this season (he’s at 311) and would certainly top it if he stays a fifth season in Starkville.

Mississippi State’s Josh Hubbard is aiming for the SEC’s all-time three-point record. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

7. Nigel James Jr., Marquette

Much of 2025–26 was a disaster for Marquette, but the major positive to come out of that bumpy campaign was James rapidly developing into one of the top young guards in the sport. In Big East play, James averaged 19.0 points and 5.5 assists per contest. He had three 30-plus-point outbursts and five games with eight or more assists. With another offseason of development, he could make a push for Big East Player of the Year honors and help Marquette bounce back in a big way from last year’s rough go.

8. Stefan Vaaks, Illinois

There were times last season at Providence that Vaaks looked like a first-round draft pick. It’s those highs that Illinois and Brad Underwood will look to capture, and Vaaks couldn’t have picked a better system to accentuate his strengths as an off-dribble shooter than the one that helped Keaton Wagler explode onto the scene last season. Defense and shot selection are reasonable fears with Vaaks, but surrounding him with incredible spacing and other high-level weapons should bring out the best in him.

9. Chance Mallory, Virginia

Mallory was all kinds of fun to watch in a sixth man role last season. Now, he takes over as Virginia’s starting point guard and has a chance to absolutely explode. Mallory is so dynamic and shifty with the ball in his hands, and he was also one of the best on-ball defenders in the ACC as a freshman. He shot just 29% from deep in ACC play, but has the potential to be a much better shooter than that in time.

Virginia’s Chance Mallory moves from a sixth man role into the starting spot this season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

10. Jordan Smith Jr., Arkansas

Smith was electric to watch in high school, dominating games with his athleticism, defensive tenacity and ability to generate paint touches. Early returns in Fayetteville have been promising, including some incredible stat lines during Arkansas’s dominant foreign tour in the Bahamas. This is a player with real All-American upside if he continues to improve as a shooter, and he should have a huge platform to shine as the featured guard in John Calipari’s PG-friendly offense.

10 more to watch

Markus Burton, Indiana

Jackson Shelstad, Louisville

Dedan Thomas Jr., Houston

Acaden Lewis, Miami

Cayden Boozer, Duke

Miles Sadler, West Virginia

Terrence Hill Jr., Tennessee

Tahaad Pettiford, Auburn

Jason Crowe, Missouri

Isaiah Johnson, Texas

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