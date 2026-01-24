Louisville Wallops Boston College to Win 12th Straight

Press Release from the University of Louisville:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The No. 8/7 Louisville women's basketball team (19-3, 9-0 ACC) kept the good times rolling in its 85-56 win over Boston College (4-18, 0-9 ACC) Saturday afternoon at the KFC Yum! Center. Louisville picked up its 12th-straight win in a game where all 12 players scored and they all played nine minutes or more.

It was a balanced effort for the Cards with Mackenly Randolph leading the way with 13 points to tie a career high. Randolph shot 5-for-7 from the field and hauled in six rebounds in the win. Tajianna Roberts and Skylar Jones both scored 11 points and Roberts had a team-best six assists. Laura Ziegler and Grace Mbugua both brought in a team-best eight rebounds. Ziegler added nine points while Mbugua had six.

Louisville was locked in defensively, as they started the game on a 10-0 run and held the Eagles scoreless for over four minutes. The Cards began the game 5-for-5 from inside the arc to build its early lead. Ziegler and Reyna Scott got the Cards going from behind the arc as the Cards hit their last two shots from three in the first. Louisville held an 18-7 lead after the opening quarter.

Cardinals continue to hit shots at a high rate in the second quarter. They had a 14-3 run that was fueled by hitting seven of their nine shots in the early part of the second. Louisville held the Eagles into another scoreless drought, keeping them off the scoreboard for over three minutes and went on a 12-0 run during that span. Louisville had nine players score in the first half and took a 44-21 lead into the break.

The Cards were on fire from the floor as they shot 63.0% (17-for-27) from the field in the first half. Defensively, they held the Eagles to just 26.7% (8-for-30) from the field in the opening half.

The Cardinals did not take their foot of the gas from the field coming out of halftime. Louisville hit five of their first six shots in the quarter as it continued to add to the lead. Seven different players made a shot in the third and the Cards finished the quarter shooting 72.7% (8-for-11) from the field. Louisville took a 71-34 lead into the final quarter.

In the fourth, all 12 players saw some action as the Cardinals put the finishing touches on another home win.

The Cardinals are set to head west next week as they visit the two California schools that joined the ACC last season. Up first for the Cardinals will be a matchup with Stanford on Thursday, January 29. The Cardinals and Cardinal will square off at 8 p.m. ET and it will be broadcast nationally on ESPN.

