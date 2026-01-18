Louisville Takes Down NC State in Overtime Thriller

Press Release from the University of Louisville:

RALEIGH, N.C. — The No. 9/10 Louisville Cardinals (18-3, 8-0 ACC) trailed by as much as 13 in the second half but battled back to win 88-80 in overtime over NC State (13-6 (6-2 ACC) in Raleigh Sunday afternoon. The win snapped a 16-game ACC home winning streak for NC State that dated back to the 2023-24 season. Louisville won its 11th-straight game and improved to 8-0 in ACC and 5-0 in conference play on the road.

Imari Berry had the best game of her career in the crucial conference matchup. She had a career-high 33 points on 14-for-23 shooting to go with 12 rebounds, three steals and two assists. It was Berry's second career double-double and the most points scored by a Louisville player this season. Skylar Jones had 17 points, 10 coming in the fourth quarter, with five rebounds and tied the team lead with three steals. Mackenly Randolph had 12 points on 4-for-7 shooting.

The Wolfpack came out shooting lights out to begin the game. NC State hit five of their first seven shots from the field to build an early lead over the Cards. Louisville was unable to find a rhythm behind the arc in the first quarter, going 0-for-5 from distance but were 7-for-14 from inside the three-point line. After the opening quarter, NC State held a 23-14 lead.

Berry started to come alive in the second quarter. She started the frame with six points on 3-for-6 shooting, which included following her own miss, grabbing the board and hitting the second chance layup. The Cards started to clamp down defensively in the latter portion of the second quarter. Louisville did not allow NC State to score a point for a five-minute stretch that almost lasted the remainder of the quarter. The Wolfpack got a bucket right before the buzzer and the Cards trailed 33-28 at the half.

Louisville got the lead down to one possession multiple times early in the third but back-to-back threes from NC State started an 8-0 Wolfpack run and the deficit was back up to nine. NC State got the lead up to double digits, but Berry put the Cards on her back to close out the quarter. Berry scored eight-straight points, including a three that hit every part of the rim, to beat the buzzer and trimmed the deficit to 50-47 heading to the fourth.

The Cards scored the first five points in the fourth, including a layup and the foul from Jones, to give them their first lead of the game. NC State retook a brief lead, but the Cards responded with two big buckets to get back in front. Jones made a three off an offensive rebound and then Tajianna Roberts picked up a steal and found Jones for the layup on the other end.

NC State had a run of its own and were up by five with under a minute left. Berry three cut it down to two. After a stop on the defensive end, Berry broke free on the break, and the Wolfpack fouled her to put her at the line. She hit both free throws to send the game to overtime at 74-74.

In the overtime period, Berry scored a layup to put the Cards in front, and they never looked back en route to the win. Louisville shot 5-for-8 from the field in overtime as they put the game out of reach.

The Cards will return to campus for the first of two bye dates this season on Thursday. Up next for the Cards will be Boston College when they host them at the KFC Yum! Center on Sunday, January 25 at 2 p.m. ET. It will be National Girls & Women in Sport Day and Girl Scout Day at the Yum Center when the Cards host the Eagles.

