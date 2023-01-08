Skip to main content

Louisville Mounts Last Minute Rally to Take Down Pitt

The Cardinals overcame a four-point deficit in the final three minutes to avoid falling at home to the Panthers.

Press Release from the University of Louisville:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – After a slow start to the first half by the Louisville women's basketball team, a dominant third quarter and a late fourth-quarter run helped propel the Cardinals to a 76-69 win over Pittsburgh this afternoon. The Cards outscored the Panthers 27-17 in the third quarter, after trailing by as many as 12 points in the second quarter.

Louisville (13-5, 4-1) is 25-2 all-time against Pitt (7-9, 0-5), with a current 21-game winning streak in the series.

Hailey Van Lith led with a team-high 18 points, shooting a season-high 4-of-10 from beyond the arc. Van Lith dished out a career-high seven assists to go with three rebounds, a pair of blocks, and a steal. The two blocked shots tied her career high.

Chrislyn Carr also had a stellar performance with 16 points on 5-of-10 shooting from the three-point line, including the go-ahead three-pointer to give the Cardinals the lead for good with 48 seconds to play. The five threes tied a season high and were the most by a Cardinal in a game this season.

Norika Konno added a career-high tying 11 points as she shot 75 percent from beyond the arc this afternoon. Mykasa Robinson had two steals, marking the third straight game she has reached that mark and the seventh game this season she has recorded multiple steals.

With a season-high 13 threes against the Panthers, the Cardinals shot 48.1 percent from the three-point line as a team. Three different Cardinals scored at least three triples, all of which recorded double figures in scoring.

Louisville closed the game on an 8-0 run after trailing 69-68 with 48 seconds left. Carr nailed her fifth three-pointer of the night to give the Cardinals the lead and Robinson cashed in on an and-one basket on a fast break to put the game away.

The Cardinals will play a pair of games on the road, facing off Virginia Tech on January 12 and traveling to Florida State on January 15. The Cards and the Hokies tip off at 7 p.m. ET this Thursday, which will air on ACC Network Extra.

(Photo of Hailey Van Lith: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

