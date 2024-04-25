Louisville Women's Basketball 2024-25 Roster Outlook 2.0
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - In just a short amount of time, the outlook for the Louisville women's basketball program's 2024-25 season has been altered some.
While it's been only two-and-a-half weeks since our last update, roster management and talent acquisition for the Cardinals has been in full swing. In that span, Louisville has lost one player to the portal, gained another, and added a high school prospect.
As a result, Louisville now sits at 14 scholarship players, one below the NCAA-allotted maximum of 15 scholarship players in women's basketball.
UofL is still actively perusing the portal for additional players to potentially fill the final spot, but for now, let's take a look at how this team currently shakes out.
Departures and Arrivals
Last week, Louisville was able to bolster their backcourt by landing one of the top defenders in the ACC, with former Miami guard Ja'Leah Williams committing to the Cardinals on Apr. 16. Playing in 30 games with 18 starts last season, she averaged 7.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, while shooting 42.6 percent from the field. Her 1.67 steals per game led the Canes, and was good for 11th in the ACC.
Of course, the portal giveth, and the portal taketh away. Exactly one week ago on Apr. 18, guard Eylia Love opted to hop back into the transfer portal. Starting her career at Georgia Tech, she joined Louisville midway through the 2022-23 season. This past year, she averaged 3.8 points and 2.7 rebounds over 31 bench appearances.
But during Thunder Over Louisville this past weekend, the fireworks came early, and the Cardinals countered Love's departure by adding one of the best high school prospects in the 2024 class. Clarksville (Tenn.) HS guard Imari Berry, a five-star prospect and McDonald's All-American, gave her verbal pledge to and later signed with the Cardinals.
Projected Depth Chart
Given all that we know now about the current state of Louisville's roster, below is an early look into what the depth chart next year could look like:
- Point Guard: Jayda Curry, Izela Arenas
- Shooting Guard: Ja'Leah Williams, Imari Berry, Tajianna Roberts
- Guard/Forward: Merrissah Russell, Mackenly Randolph, Reagan Bender
- Power Forward: Nyla Harris, Anaya Hardy
- Center: Olivia Cochran, Elif Istanbulluoglu, Isla Juffermans, Eseosa Imafidon
Sure, losing your two regular backcourt starters in Taylor and Rickards is a big blow, but Louisville does have some continuity at guard heading into next season with Jayda Curry and Merrissah Russell. Curry was Louisville's go-to bench option for the backcourt (as well as their sixth woman overall), and demonstrated that she can be a reliable scorer, facilitator and three-point shooter. She just has to work on improving her overall shooting and cutting down on turnovers. As for Russell, while her season-long stat line might not jump out to some, her veteran presence is a big deal. Not to mention that she does provide good scoring and rebounding potential.
Behind those two are a trio of uber-talented freshmen in Imari Berry, Tajianna Roberts and Izela Arenas. Berry, a former Clemson signee, is the No. 16 overall prospect in the Class of 2024 and the ninth-highest-ranked to commit to the Cardinals in the modern recruiting era. Roberts is the No. 25 prospect, and recently earned an All-American honorable mention from the Naismith Trophy. Arenas comes as the No. 87 prospect, and won the Queen of the Court event last May, which is a one-on-one showcase that features some of the top female high school basketball players in the nation.
The wing for Louisville, as of this writing, has potential but also some questions. After losing Love to the portal, it wouldn't come as a complete shock to see Russell play some at the three in some smaller lineups. But like in the backcourt, Louisville will have some very talented freshman options at the wing in Mackenly Randolph and Reagan Bender. Randolph comes in at No. 21 by ESPN HoopGurlz, is a McDonald's All-American, and averaged a double-double as a senior. If any of Louisville's incoming freshmen will see consistent early playing time, it's her. Bender - who was a Miss Basketball finalist - and prowess as a rebounder and three-point shooter could also see her carve out an early role, but she likely has more long term potential. Anaya Hardy is an incoming freshman who will likely see more time in the front court, but could be an early difference maker because of her versatility. She averaged a double-double this past season, is a two-time All-State selection, and can play between the three and the four.
In the front court, Louisville returns two keys pieces in Olivia Cochran and Nyla Harris, and it will likely be their strength next season because of these two alone. As the Cardinals' co-leading rebounder, runner-up in scoring and blocks leader from last season, any attempt to get Louisville back to a deep March run will likely come through Cochran, who is coming back for one more season. But like with Curry, she'll have to cut down on turnovers, which was a team-wide problem in 2023-24. Harris, after proving to be an X-factor in the 2022-23 lineup, took a massive step forward this season. She went from someone who shines in areas that don't show up in the stat sheet to becoming a consistent low post scoring threat and rebounder (tied with Cochran for most on the team).
As for Louisville's other three post options - Elif Istanbulluoglu, Eseosa Imafidon and Isla Juffermans - there are a lot of questions. Istanbulluoglu showed flashes as a freshman but will need to take a step forward. Imafidon redshirted this past season and will need to continue developing. Juffermans does have international experience with the Australian National Team, but will that translate to the ACC?
(Photo of Jayda Curry: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal / USA)
