Louisville Women's Basketball's Matchup vs. Virginia Cancelled

The Cardinals's home game against the Cavaliers is getting cancelled due to travel issues.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Another game this season is getting altered for the Louisville women's basketball program, but fortunately, this time it is not due to any issues on their end.

The program announced Thursday that their upcoming home matchup against Virginia, which was scheduled to take place later that night at 7:00 p.m. EST, has been cancelled.

A source told Louisville Report that the reason for the cancellation was due to travel issues on Virginia's end. Head coach Jeff Walz told the Courier-Journal that he wants the cancellation to count as a forfeiture against the Cavaliers (3-18, 0-11 ACC).

This is the second game this season to be postponed for Louisville, and the first one due to non-COVID reasons. The Cardinals' road matchup at Miami was postponed from Jan. 9 to Feb. 1 due to issues with the virus within their program.

The No. 3 Cardinals currently sport a 21-2 record on the season, with an 11-1 record in ACC play. Their next scheduled game is a home matchup vs. Notre Dame on Sunday, Feb. 13. Tipoff is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. EST.

(Photo of KFC Yum! Center court: Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

