What Bobby Pettiford Jr. brings to the table for Louisville

Matthew McGavic

It might have taken over half a year, but head coach Chris Mack finally got 2021 commitment No. 2.

Seven months to the day after small forward Bryce Hopkins became the first 2021 Cardinals pledge, point guard Bobby Pettiford Jr. announced his commitment to the University of Louisville men's basketball program on Wednesday to become the second member of the Class of 2021.

When you take a look at the stat line from his 2019-20 season at South Granville in Creedmoor (NC), you can automatically tell that this is a big get for Mack and the Cardinals. In his junior season, the 6-foot-1 & 175-pound prospect averaged 21.8 points, 7.4 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 2.9 steals per game over 31 games played.

Beyond his stat line, what else does Pettiford bring to the table for the Cards? Here is the analysis of his game from SI All-American's Director of Basketball Recruiting Jason Jordan:

"This would've been the summer that Bobby would've become a household name on the recruiting front. He's a quick and fast floor general who is slippery as a ball handler, using a combination of special bursts and quick dribbles to get to where he wants on the floor. Pettiford is super athletic, agile and shifty making him near impossible to stay in front of. He's got great feel as a point guard and offers great balance as a scorer and facilitator. His vision is elite and he’s a vocal leader, quarterbacking his teammates to areas on the floor. He anticipates well defensively and hounds the ball, making him a complete lead guard. One of the things I really like about him is that he's always in control of pace on the floor, it’s one of his best qualities as a point guard. As an efficient three-level scorer he’s usually in attack mode but has the patience and high basketball IQ to recognize when to pull it out and run specific sets. He’s a true extension of a coach on the floor."

It's clear what kind of backcourt Chris Mack is striving for with the recruitment and subsequent addition of Pettiford. One thing that his 2019-20 team was criticized for at times was a lack of either mental or physical toughness. Not only does Pettiford display both traits, you can say the same for graduate transfers Carlik Jones & Charles Minlend Jr. in some capacity. I believe that this is one of many signs that moving forward, Mack doesn't want to leave any doubt of his team's overall toughness.

Bobby Pettiford Jr.'s Highlights:

