Louisville officially announces addition of Carlik Jones & Charles Minlend, Jr.

Matthew McGavic

The University of Louisville men's basketball program has officially announced the additional of graduate transfers Carlik Jones & Charles Minlend, Jr., as they have both signed a financial aid agreement to play their final collegiate basketball seasons as Louisville Cardinals.

The reigning Big South Player of the Year, Jones averaged 20.0 points, 5.5 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game in his redshirt junior year for Radford University. He announced his decision to commit to Louisville back on Apr. 5.

Related Link: What Carlik Jones brings to the table for Louisville

"We are excited to add arguably the best transfer guard available in Carlik Jones," head coach Chris Mack said in a release by the university. "He has a tremendous feel for the game but most importantly loves to win. His decision making will add much needed experience to our team. Carlik is a talented scorer who can shoot it, drive it and finish through contact. His career at Radford was ultra-impressive. He’s a quality young man who comes from a tremendous family. I believe Cardinal fans are going to love what he brings to our program."

Exactly one week later, Charles Minlend, Jr. joined the fold by announcing his commitment as well. A three year starter for the San Francisco Dons, his redshirt junior year saw him earn Second-Team All-WCC honors, averaging 14.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.

Related Link: What Charles Minlend brings to the table for Louisville

"We are equally excited to be adding one of the fiercest competitors out there in power guard Charles Minlend," Mack said. “Charles had a special career at San Francisco and established himself as a player who competes on both ends of the floor. His ability on offense to drive it, post it and get fouled often was evident in all the tape we watched as a staff. Charles’ toughness will help replace some key figures from a season ago. His desire to compete in the ACC, a conference he grew up watching helped us immensely during his short recruitment to Louisville. We can’t wait to get started.”

Basketball

