Louisville Report
Top Stories
Other Sports
Basketball
Football

What Carlik Jones brings to the table for Louisville

Matthew McGavic

After swinging and missing on seemingly every grad transfer target in this cycle, head coach Chris Mack finally hit a home run.

On Sunday night, Radford grad transfer Carlik Jones announced that he was committing to the Louisville Cardinals men's basketball program.

This is a huge get for Mack and the Cardinals. Jones is the reigning Big South Player of the Year, averaging 20.0 points, 5.5 assists and 5.1 rebounds in his final year with the Highlanders. He is just the second player in Big South history with 1,500 points, 450 rebounds and 450 assists, following UNC Asheville's J.P Primm.

Outside of his obvious scoring abilities, what else does Jones bring to the table?

The first thing that comes to mind is that he is as clutch as they get in crunch time. According to The Roanoke Times, Jones has hit five buzzer-beaters in his time at Radford. His most notable came in the 2018 Big South Championship, hitting the game winning three pointer to send Radford to the Big Dance for only the third time in school history and the first since 2009. Earlier that year, he also hit the go-ahead layup to defeat No. 17 Texas in Austin. Last season vs. Hampton, he hit two in one game: one to force overtime & one to win during the extra period. This year, he nailed a long catch-and-shoot two pointer to force overtime and eventually win against Charleston Southern.

"I cherish those moments," he said in an interview with the Roanoke Times.

Jones also has incredibly high basketball IQ. What he lacks in height at six-foot-one, he more than makes up for in his overall feel for the game. No matter what kind of defense that the opposition throws at him, he usually has an answer. Passive defense? He can cut and slash to the rim or he can drop one from outside (40.9% on three point attempts in 2019-20). Aggressive defense? He can still either find a way to work around a screen or hedge and create a shot, or use his stellar passing ability (5.0 assists per game in 2019-20) to find the open and uncovered man.

Whether some of these skills can fully translate when playing against an uptick in competition on a regular basis remains to be seen, it's more than apparent that Jones can find a way to contribute for Louisville in some form or another. His scoring and passing abilities make him a perfect compliment to David Johnson in the backcourt.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Louisville forward Jordan Nwora declares for NBA Draft

The junior forward makes it official and has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville NCAA Rewind: April 6th

Today in Louisville men's basketball NCAA Tournament history for April 6th.

Matthew McGavic

Radford grad transfer Carlik Jones commits to Louisville

The reigning Big South Player of the Year has committed to the University of Louisville

Matthew McGavic

Report: Louisville excluded from Bowling Green grad transfer Justin Turner's Top 3

He averaged 18.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game in his senior season with the Falcons.

Matthew McGavic

Over/Under set for Louisville Football's 2020 win total

DraftKings recently set the 2020 win totals for all FBS programs, and Louisville's isn't as high as you would think.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville tabbed as ACC's Best Team in 2020 by D1Baseball

Even in a shortened season, Louisville Baseball was still the king of the ACC according to D1Baseball.com

Matthew McGavic

Louisville makes Top 11 for Class of 2021 QB Kaidon Salter

The four-star prospect out of the Dallas-Forth Worth area includes Louisville Football in his top eleven schools.

Matthew McGavic

Former UofL pitcher Nick Bennett discusses COVID-19's effect on MiLB

Former University of Louisville left-handed pitcher Nick Bennett sat down with Louisville Report to discuss how the coronavirus has impacted himself and other minor leaguers.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville makes Top 6 for Class of 2021 DE Sedarius McConnell

The three-star prospect out of Atlanta includes Louisville Football in his top six schools.

Matthew McGavic

Former K-State President: "No Vaccine, No Football"

Jon Wefald, the former president of Kansas State University, believes there will be no college football in 2020 if a coronavirus vaccine is not in place by July.

Matthew McGavic