What Flory Bidunga Brings to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program's first transfer portal commitment of the offseason was a massive one to say the least.

On Sunday, the Cardinals secured a commitment from former Kansas forward Flory Bidunga, who was the No. 1 player in the portal. Bidunga was part of a package deal with Oregon point guard Jackson Shelstad, with the two visiting UofL this past weekend.

The 6-foot-10, 235-pound big man earned a First-Team All-Big 12 selection, and he was also named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year. He averaged 13.3 points and a team-best 9.0 rebounds per game in 35 games and 34 starts, while also shooting a league-best 64.0 percent from the floor. His 2.6 blocks per game was not only best in the Big 12, it was the fourth-best mark in Division I.

But beyond his stat lines, what else does Bidunga bring to the table for the Cardinals?

First, let's break down where Bidunga shines the brightest: on the defensive end. Watching his film, it's fairly obvious why he was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year. Thanks in part to his high motor and his overall elite athleticism, Bidunga is an incredibly versatile defender who can easily guard multiple positions both on and off the ball.

Bidunga's got a lengthy 7-foot-2 wingspan, and when you add in a well above average vertical, you get an elite shot blocker. In fact, his 9.0 block percentage is No. 1 amongst high major players that played at least 70 percent of his team's minutes.

Blocked shots isn't the only defensive area where Bidunga excels. Because of his high lateral agility/explosiveness and strength, he also has shown a propensity to blow up ball screens, and even jump passing lanes if the opportunity is there. To oversimplify things, Bidunga can more often than not either keep his man in front of him, or still find a way to significantly impact their shot if they do find a driving lane.

Add in some solid timing to his wingspan and athletic profile, and Bidunga is a very underrated rebounder as well. In fact, he was one of just three high-major players to play at least 75 percent of his team's minutes, and have an offensive rebounding rate of 11.0 of better plus a defensive rebounding rate of 18.0 or better (Duke's Cam Boozer, Washington's Hannes Steinbach).

Now onto the other side of the floor, and there's a lot to love with Bidunga's offensive game as well. For starters, not only is he incredibly aggressive around the rim, his vertical allows him to regularly play above it. His 82 made dunks were the second-most in D1, one behind Georgia's Somto Cyril.

It goes without saying that Bidunga thrives in the dunker's spot. He's also deadly in the pick-and-roll game, with a large portion of his dunks being alley oops after setting a high screen. Bidunga also sets good picks even when the play is not centered on him, and has also routinely shown a willingness to participate in transition offense.

For as prolific of a dunker as Bidunga is, he isn't someone that just relies on lobs. In fact, he's got a good set of post moves, and is a better ball handler than most people his size.

His upper tier athleticism translates very well to his set of post ups and face ups. He's got an elite spin move on the block, and can rotate around his pivot foot very fast. Bidunga's not a bruiser per se, but thanks to his fluid foot work, he can regularly generate just enough space to get off a shot - to which he will then promptly and aggressively attack that space.

While Bidunga's a complete non-factor when it comes to three-point shooting, he can be a decent floor spacer at times. That's because he's shown in flashes that he can drive to the rim from the wing and elbow when the defense sags off him a touch. He's also thrown in a baby skyhook with his dominant left hand from time to time.

For as aggressive as Bidunga is around the rim, he doesn't draw a lot of free throws, posting an average free throw rate of 37.1. Not to mention that he only shot 65.4 percent on free throws anyways. While he averaged as many assists as he did turnovers, he usually takes solid care of the ball - only posting a 14.6 turnover rate.

Overall, this is a phenomenal additional for Louisville - one which instantly raises the ceiling of their team regardless of who else transfers in. Bidunga is both a defensive maestro and aggressive around the rim - something which the Cardinals were sorely lacking last season. He instantly becomes one of the best players in the ACC, and someone who very much has All-American potential.

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(Photo of Flory Bidunga: Kirby Lee - Imagn Images)