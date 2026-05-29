Cubs vs. Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, May 29

The St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs are in the midst of a battle for second place in the NL Central. At 31-26, the Cubs have a half-game lead over the Cardinals, but by the end of their three-game series over the weekend, things could look very different.

Let's take a look at the odds and my best bets for tonight's series-opener.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Cubs -1.5 (+129)

Cardinals +1.5 (-156)

Moneyline

Cubs -132

Cardinals +110

Total

OVER 7.5 (-116)

UNDER 7.5 (-104)

Cubs vs. Cardinals Probable Pitchers

Chicago: Shota Imanaga, LHP (4-5, 4.04 ERA)

St. Louis: Andre Pallante, RHP (5-4, 3.76 ERA)

Cubs vs. Cardinals How to Watch

Date: Friday, May 29

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Busch Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Marquee Sports Network, Cardinals.TV, KMOV-4

Cubs record: 31-26

Cardinals record: 29-25

Cubs vs. Cardinals Best MLB Prop Bet

In today's edition of Daily Dinger, I made the case for betting on Ivan Herrera to hit a home run for the Cardinals:

The St. Louis Cardinals will be taking on the Chicago Cubs, who are starting a lefty on the mound in Shota Imanaga. If you want to target a player who has had success against lefties this season, consider Ivan Herrera. His batting average improves from .259 to .278, and his slugging percentage improves from .415 to .444 when facing left-handed pitchers. That makes him a great bet tonight at +570.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Prediction and Pick

I simply can't trust the Cibs right now based on how bad their offense has been lately. Over the past 30 days, the Cubs rank 22nd in the Majors in wRC+ with an OPS of .661.

Chicago is rolling with Shota Imanaga on the mound tonight, and he's taken a significant step back this season. He has an ERA of 4.04 through his first all starts. He's going to be backed up by a Cubs bullpen that has an ERA of 3.50.

I can't resist taking the Cardinals as home underdogs in this spot.

Pick: Cardinals +110 via DraftKings

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