What is Louisville's Ceiling for the Season?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Entering the 2025-26 college basketball season, many had reason to believe that Louisville would be among one of the elite teams in the country.

They were coming off of a 2024-25 campaign in which first year head coach Pat Kelsey guided them to a 27-8 record and 18-2 mark in ACC play, winning ACC Coach of the Year as a result. The Cardinals then loaded up on high impact guards in the transfer portal, on top of retaining a handful of players from Kelsey's first squad, as well as bringing in an projected NBA Draft lottery pick in Mikel Brown Jr.

Expectations were sky high for this year, but even if they weren't, it would still be safe to say that Louisville has underachieved up to this point. While the ACC is much better than it was last season, at 4-4 in league play, the Cardinals already have twice as many conference losses as they did last year. Not to mention that UofL, like last season, is continuing to struggle against the best teams on their schedule, and is the biggest reason why they are 14-6 overall.

At the beginning of the year, many expected Louisville to be a team where their floor was getting to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament, and had the potential to reach the Final Four and maybe even compete for a national championship. But with half the season as a sample size to go off of, what is the ceiling of this team now?

Unless the bottom completely falls out, Louisville is still a lock to reach the NCAA Tournament - that much is certain. Using Bracket Matrix, a website that averages out dozens of bracket projections made by various publications and pundits, the Cardinals are currently regarded as a No. 6 seed in their most recent update.

Going by seeding, that would mean Louisville's projected first matchup would be against an 11th-seeded team. Below are the teams that are currently projected as an 11 seed, which include the First Four in Dayton, per Bracket Matrix (accompanied by their NET ranking):

Miami of Ohio (51)

New Mexico (38)

Ohio State (37)

San Diego State (45)

Texas (41)

Virginia Tech (54)

Going by the NET, this group of teams is a mixture of low-end Quad 1 teams and top-end Quad 2 teams. I'll get to Louisville's prowess against the former in a second, but the Cardinals have shown that they can go toe-to-toe with the latter.

So far this season, Louisville is 12-1 against Quad 2-4 teams, with the lone loss being at Stanford. In fact, in his two years at UofL, Kelsey is 35-2 against such teams. As far as low-end Quad 1 teams go, the Cardinals are actually 2-0 this season against Quad 1 teams with a NET ranking outside the top-25 (Indiana and Cal), and they were 3-2 last season in such games.

Basically, as it stands right now, Louisville is in very good shape to at least win their first game in the NCAA Tournament. Considering Kelsey is 0-5 in the Big Dance, that would at least get that monkey off of his back.

As to how long Louisville will be dancing, that is a completely different story.

Unless there is a big time upset by a No. 14 seed (which could happen!), Louisville would be in line to face a No. 3 seed for their second round NCAA Tournament matchup. Below are the teams that are currently projected as a three seed per Bracket Matrix, accompanied by their NET ranking:

Gonzaga (4)

Houston (9)

Purdue (11)

Texas Tech (17)

Every one of these four teams listed is not only a Quad 1 team, but are top-25 in the NET. There are still plenty of remaining Quad 1 opportunities this season for Louisville (seven to be exact), but as of right now, the Cardinals are 2-5 against Quad 1 teams - and 0-5 against teams with a top-25 NET ranking. The average margin of defeat in those five games? 16.2 points. And that includes two losses of more than 20 points.

Even last season, this was an area Louisville struggled in. They were 2-5 against teams in the top-25 of the NET, and both of their two wins came against Clemson - once at home and the other in the ACC Tournament. The average margin of defeat in their five losses that season was 15.0 points, which included three losses of 20 or more points.

Forget about showing an ability to win these types of games. Until Louisville can show that they won't simply get smashed by top-25 teams in the NET, expecting them to outright win is farcical.

While there is certainly time left in the regular season and ACC Tournament to shift their projections, as of right now, the Cardinals' ceiling appears to be getting to the Round of 32 - and that's it. Even with all the mediocrity of the previous half-decade before Kelsey arrived, only winning one tournament game in year two under his guidance would be a disappointment to say the least, especially considering the preseason hype that Louisville carried.

More Cardinals Stories

(Photo of Pat Kelsey: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:



Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisvilleonsi



You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky