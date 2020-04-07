David Johnson & Malik Williams not entering NBA Draft

University of Louisville men's basketball freshman guard David Johnson and junior forward/center Malik Williams will not be declaring for the 2020 NBA Draft, according to head coach Chris Mack.

Williams has asked the NBA's Undergraduate Advisory Committee for feedback on his game, but will not declare for the draft. For Johnson, he is opting to not pursue any 2020 draft options at all.

"We put in to get feedback for Malik [Williams]. We're still waiting on that," Mack said in a teleconference with reporters on Tuesday. When asked if Johnson was not going to pursue any draft options, Mack responded with "Correct."

He also stated that no one else on the team planned to exercise any draft options.

When it comes to the NBA Draft and the process leading up to it, prospective draftees can do one of two things:

You can put your name in the draft and participate in the entire pre-draft process like the combine and workouts. From there, you can make a decision to stay in the draft or return to school based.

Ask the Undergraduate Advisory Committee for feedback without putting your name in the draft.

Recently, Johnson had been generating some draft buzz based on how he performed in the latter half of the 2019-20 season. Averaging 6.3 points per game last season, all six of his double digit performances came in the final two months of the season, including a season-high 19 points in the 79-73 road win at Duke.

Splitting minutes with fellow big Steven Enoch, Williams also improved as the season progressed. His season-high in both rebounds (13) and points (17) came in the final month of the season, even starting three games before an injury limited his minutes down the stretch.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp