Three Cards listed on The Athletic's latest NBA Draft Big Board

With all the uncertainty caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic, it's hard for NBA teams to truly gauge where players are on their respective draft boards. With the indefinite suspension of the NBA season, it has pushed back the entire draft process, with teams already severely restricted on what they can and cannot do because of the coronavirus.

That being said, until we have more concrete information regarding the situation, all we really have at this point is speculation by NBA insiders, analysts and writers.

In comes The Athletic's Sam Vecenie, who recently released his NBA Draft Big Board 4.0. In this iteration, three Louisville Cardinals made his list of the top 100 prospects:

No. 58: David Johnson

No. 63: Jordan Nwora

No. 85: Jay Scrubb

Out of the three listed, Johnson has progressed the most. The six-foot-five freshman guard was exempt from Vecenie's first two NBA Big Boards for this cycle, but as he got more comfortable during the season, he garnered more draft buzz. He landed at No. 69 in the previous Big Board before jumping into the top sixty this time around.

The opposite is true for Nwora. The preseason ACC Player of the Year debuted at No. 30 on Vecenie's inaugural 2020 NBA Draft Big Board. But the six-foot-seven junior forward started to slip and fell to No. 36 in the follow up, then No. 51 and now finally projected as potentially undrafted. He has yet to officially declare for the draft, although it is widely anticipated that he will forgo his final year of eligibility at Louisville.

Finally, we have current Louisville signee Jay Scrubb. He makes his debut on the Big Board after declaring for the NBA Draft last month. But if Vecenie is to be believed, Scrubb might want to consider suiting up for the Cardinals and pulling his name out of this year's draft. He comes in as the No. 85 prospect, 25 picks after the draft's completion. However, Scrubb and his father have stated that depending on the feedback he gets during the draft process, coming to Louisville is still very much a viable option.

