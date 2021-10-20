    • October 20, 2021
    Louisville C Gabe Wiznitzer Out 'A Few Weeks' With Broken Wrist

    The sophomore big man suffered a broken right wrist in practice, and will be sidelined for close to a month.
    LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Another preseason injury has struck the Louisville men's basketball program.

    Head coach Chris Mack announced Wednesday, at the annual Tipoff Luncheon, that sophomore center Gabe Wiznitzer would be sidelined for four weeks with a broken hand. 

    Louisville Report later received clarification from senior associate AD/SID Kenny Klein that Wiznitzer suffered a broken right wrist during practice Monday, and that while there is no clear prognosis, it is likely he will be out at least "a few weeks"

    This is the second significant injury that has appeared during the current preseason. Freshman guard/forward Mike James suffered a torn left Achilles earlier this month, and will be out for the entirety of the 2021-22 season.

    The 6-foot-11, 240-pound big man saw the floor in 12 of Louisville's 20 games during his freshman campaign last season, totaling 13 points, 15 rebounds, three assists and a block. He originally planned to redshirt the 2020-21 season, but the NCAA rules adjusted in light of the COVID-19 pandemic allowed him to play without costing a year of eligibility.

    Fortunately, the timing and somewhat favorable prognosis should not have a large impact on the Cardinals. Wiznitzer's status for the regular season opener on Nov. 9 vs. Southern is in question, as is against Navy on Nov. 15, but it seems likely he should be back in time for Louisville's trip to the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship in Nassau to close out the month.

    (Photo of Gabe Wiznitzer: David Butler II - USA TODAY Sports)

