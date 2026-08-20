Cards Defense Channeling "The Red Swarm"

The Louisville defense has a renewed moniker for 2026: “The Red Swarm”

First year safeties coach Brandon Sharp met with the media Thursday afternoon to preview the season. Sharp, a former all-Big East defensive back, played for The Ville from 2003-06. He was part of the 2006 Orange Bowl Championship squad that will be celebrating their 20-year anniversary this fall.

Sharp’s defensive coordinator from his playing days, Mike Cassity is on the current staff in an advising role for Coach Jeff Brohm.

No one in the program is hiding excitement with the depth, size and intensity of the 2026 Louisville defense under first year defensive coordinator Mark Ivey. However, Brohm expressed some displeasure with the defensive side giving up “big plays” in the scrimmage Saturday.

When Sharp was asked about the pride he takes as an alum that played in the most successful era in Louisville football history, he mentioned Coach Cassity addressing the team after the scrimmage.

“After the scrimmage, the performance that we had, I think it was on that Sunday, the next day we met. Coach Cass got up and he gave a speech to the guys & it was basically about “The Red Swarm.”

“The Red Swarm is what we called ourselves when I was on defense in that ’06 season. Coach told them what it was all about & what it meant and the pride that we had as a group in the 2006 season.”

“It has lived on with this defense. They were calling themselves The Red Swarm after we left (the meeting). I feel like the guys gravitated toward it and they heard it and they have had good practices throughout this week. We have to continue to push these guys. Our biggest thing is to get to the ball and show up in a swarm.”

At the kickoff luncheon downtown Monday, safety Koen Entringer mentioned “The Red Swarm” as well.

“Swarming to the football is a big emphasis. Coach Cass, longtime defensive coordinator and now Coach Ivey and Coach Ellis are promoting to us about “The Red Swarm”. Swarming to the football, playing like our hair is on fire, flying to the ball like stink on s***.”

That 2006 squad ranked 2nd in the country in quarterback sacks and 17th in scoring defense. Louisville hopes to continue the legacy of that 2006 Orange Bowl team this fall!